Ex-Munster wing Sweetnam signs for French club Oyonnax

FORMER MUNSTER PLAYER Darren Sweetnam has officially signed for French club Oyonnax for next season.

Former Munster player Darren Sweetnam. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Sweetnam had been linked with the ProD2 side after having moved to France at the beginning of April when he was recruited by Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle setup as a ‘medical joker’ on a short-term contract.

✍️⎟SIGNATURE



🖋 Les dirigeants d’Oyonnax Rugby sont heureux de vous annoncer la signature du trois-quarts irlandais Darren SWEETNAM, pour la saison 2021/2022 ⚫️🔴



Bienvenue à Oyonnax Rugby Darren ! 👏



Toutes les infos sur notre site : https://t.co/pdQw81aJXJ#TOUSOYOMEN pic.twitter.com/KeTTvKkPtV — Oyonnax Rugby (@OyonnaxRugby) July 2, 2021

The 28-year-old, who earned three international caps for Ireland, departed Munster after falling out of favour at the province. His contract was due to expire at the end of the season before he made the move to La Rochelle.

A former Cork hurler who burst into the county’s senior setup under Jimmy Barry-Murphy in 2012, Sweetnam joined the Munster academy later that year.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!