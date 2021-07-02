Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ex-Munster wing Sweetnam signs for French club Oyonnax

Sweetnam had moved to France at the beginning of April as he joined La Rochelle.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 2 Jul 2021, 6:24 PM
FORMER MUNSTER PLAYER Darren Sweetnam has officially signed for French club Oyonnax for next season.

darren-sweetnam Former Munster player Darren Sweetnam. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Sweetnam had been linked with the ProD2 side after having moved to France at the beginning of April when he was recruited by Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle setup as a ‘medical joker’ on a short-term contract.

The 28-year-old, who earned three international caps for Ireland, departed Munster after falling out of favour at the province. His contract was due to expire at the end of the season before he made the move to La Rochelle.

A former Cork hurler who burst into the county’s senior setup under Jimmy Barry-Murphy in 2012, Sweetnam joined the Munster academy later that year.

