'I want to play to 40, that’s one of my goals' - Kilcoyne

MUNSTER LOOSEHEAD PROP Dave Kilcoyne is determined to play until he is 40 but he has no intention of following Cian Healy’s example and is determined to stick to his side of the scrum.

The 32-year old said he’d be more likely to head to the back row than switch across to tighthead and he’s not paying much heed to Irish colleagues Andrew Porter and Healy swapping their positions with Leinster.

“It’s up to them. I can see what they are doing up there. Whatever they feel they need to do to get the best out of their squad but I just focus on myself. I wouldn’t be looking at their team too much.”

Kilcoyne has always played at No.1 and has never been tempted to switch across like Healy has just done for Leinster.

“No, I have never done it. I’d say I’d go back row, maybe seven. I’d wish him all the best, but it’s not for me,” he added.

Kilcoyne has played 192 times for Munster — scoring 21 tries along the way — and while he expects to join the band who have played 200 times for the province during this season, his target is much further down the track.

“If I hit that number, which I’m sure I will, I will be delighted. But I want to play to 40, that’s one of my goals, so I’ll be looking at that 300 number. So this is really just the midway point.”

Munster began their URC campaign with an impressive 42-17 win over the Sharks and will be looking to build on that when they entertain the Stormers on Saturday evening at Thomond Park.

And while three of the South African sides were beaten on the opening weekend, Kilcoyne has no doubt they will get stronger and add substantially to the competition.

“It was my first game. Normally you would have two or three pre-season games going into your first run-out of the season. I was looking around and I was blowing after 10 minutes.

“I looked at the other lads and I was chatting to them during the game and at half-time and that was the consensus among everyone, even the lads who had played and won in Exeter. They found it the same, it was very physical, very quick.

“So, I think they’ll add loads. They’re only going to grow from it, it’s their first run out as well and they’re getting to grips with things, with scrum, maul, how we do it in the northern hemisphere, there’s probably a bit more emphasis on it.

“But I think it’s going to be great for the competition, great for world rugby. When you throw all the internationals into that, it can only be great for rugby up here,” added Kilcoyne.

