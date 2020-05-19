De Allende completes isolation while Munster expect Snyman to arrive this month

MUNSTER SAY NEW signing Damian de Allende has already completed his 14-day self-isolation period in Ireland after arriving earlier this month.

The World Cup winner will officially join Munster from 1 July, as will his Springboks team-mate RG Snyman.

World Cup winner de Allende is already in Ireland. Source: Ashley Western

Snyman is expected to land into Ireland later this month, while Saracens fullback Matt Gallagher is due to make his switch in June.

That means all three players will be in the country and available to play for Munster from July onwards – although the Pro14 has yet to officially confirm whether new signings will be eligible to feature if the 2019/20 season is concluded in the coming months.

It is expected that the Pro14 will finalise a decision tomorrow, with indications being that new signings such as de Allende and Snyman will be allowed to feature if the 2019/20 campaign is finished.

It has been proposed that all provinces and clubs will register squads to cover the conclusion of the 2019/20 season and the 2020/21 campaign.

Munster say that current government measures require passengers landing into Ireland to complete a public health passenger locator form and to self-isolate for a 14-day period.

De Allende has already done so – it’s understood he stayed in a Limerick hotel for the two weeks – and the province say the 29-year-old will now use the weeks ahead to “finalise living arrangements and settle into his new life in Limerick.”

De Allende and Snyman had been playing club rugby in Japan before the cancellation of the Top League due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

23-year-old Gallagher, who is Irish-qualified, will be an interesting addition for Munster, offering an option at 15 and on the wing.

Munster have also signed tighthead prop Roman Salanoa from Leinster.