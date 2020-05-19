This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 19 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

De Allende completes isolation while Munster expect Snyman to arrive this month

The Springboks duo will add major ballast for the province next season.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 19 May 2020, 2:01 PM
46 minutes ago 1,293 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/5102780

MUNSTER SAY NEW signing Damian de Allende has already completed his 14-day self-isolation period in Ireland after arriving earlier this month.

The World Cup winner will officially join Munster from 1 July, as will his Springboks team-mate RG Snyman.

england-v-south-africa-2019-rugby-world-cup-final-yokohama-stadium World Cup winner de Allende is already in Ireland. Source: Ashley Western

Snyman is expected to land into Ireland later this month, while Saracens fullback Matt Gallagher is due to make his switch in June.

That means all three players will be in the country and available to play for Munster from July onwards – although the Pro14 has yet to officially confirm whether new signings will be eligible to feature if the 2019/20 season is concluded in the coming months.

It is expected that the Pro14 will finalise a decision tomorrow, with indications being that new signings such as de Allende and Snyman will be allowed to feature if the 2019/20 campaign is finished.

It has been proposed that all provinces and clubs will register squads to cover the conclusion of the 2019/20 season and the 2020/21 campaign.

Munster say that current government measures require passengers landing into Ireland to complete a public health passenger locator form and to self-isolate for a 14-day period.

De Allende has already done so – it’s understood he stayed in a Limerick hotel for the two weeks – and the province say the 29-year-old will now use the weeks ahead to “finalise living arrangements and settle into his new life in Limerick.”

De Allende and Snyman had been playing club rugby in Japan before the cancellation of the Top League due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

23-year-old Gallagher, who is Irish-qualified, will be an interesting addition for Munster, offering an option at 15 and on the wing.

Munster have also signed tighthead prop Roman Salanoa from Leinster.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie