Scrum-half Neil Cronin is one of three players departing. Juan Gasparini/INPHO
Wave Goodbye

Munster confirm three departures

Neil Cronin, Colm Hogan and Andrew O’Mahony all exit.
5 minutes ago

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed the departures of Neil Cronin, Colm Hogan and Andrew O’Mahony.

Cronin made his debut as a non-contracted player almost 10 years ago, and has scored two tries in 39 appearances since that bow against Leinster in December 2014.

The scrum-half signed his first contract in 2018 after impressing for Garryowen in the All-Ireland League.

Cronin made his impact felt early on as a member of the senior squad, but a long-term knee injury hampered his progress and saw him miss the majority of the 2020/21 season.

He returned to make 10 appearances in 2021/22 and later, featured against South Africa A and Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Hogan, meanwhile, departs after joining on a short-term contract in November.

The 27-year-old Garryowen star helped Munster to wins over Harlequins and Crusaders in February.

And UCC scrum-half O’Mahony leaves having completed his two-month contract with the southern province.

The former Ireland U20 international featured for Munster A against the Connacht Eagles at the start of the season.

