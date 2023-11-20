Advertisement
Jack O'Donoghue (file pic).
Update

Munster duo set for scans

Jack O’Donoghue and Peter O’Mahony are in the process of recovering from respective injuries.
1 hour ago

MUNSTER HAVE announced that Jack O’Donoghue (ankle) and Peter O’Mahony (shoulder) will go for scans on their respective injuries following Saturday’s win over Stormers.

Meanwhile, Diarmuid Barron has progressed through the return-to-play protocols and is expected to be available for Saturday’s URC round 6 encounter with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium (6.30pm, live on TG4).

In addition, Liam Coombes (shoulder), RG Snyman (chest/shoulder), Joey Carbery (wrist), Patrick Campbell (ankle), Roman Salanoa (knee), Mike Haley (hip), Cian Hurley (ankle/achilles) and Niall Scannell (groin) are all continuing to rehab.

For Leinster, Ed Byrne has returned to full training after recovering from his hamstring injury.

The province also confirmed that Michael Milne will be further assessed later this week as he recovers from a shoulder injury

Similarly, Cian Healy will step up his rehabilitation programme this week after suffering a shoulder injury.

Finally, there are no further updates on Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Cormac Foley (shoulder), John McKee (hamstring), Luke McGrath (knee) and Alex Soroka (foot).

Paul Fennessy
