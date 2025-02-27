Nankivell returns and Ireland duo released as Munster name team for Edinburgh

ALEX NANKIVELL RETURNS from injury as one of eight Munster changes to face Edinburgh in tomorrow’s sold-out URC clash in Cork [KO 7.35pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports].

The New Zealand centre starts on his first appearance since December, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

John Hodnett and Calvin Nash have been released from Ireland camp and are named to start, with Shay McCarthy, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Evan O’Connell and Brian Gleeson the other personnel changes from the bonus-point win against Scarlets last time out.

Mark Donnelly is in line for his first appearance of the season from the bench after a lengthy ankle injury, while Seán O’Brien could feature for the first time since October following a leg setback.

Despite positive reports from interim head coach Ian Costello on Tuesday, Jeremy Loughman hasn’t made the matchday 23. Munster appointed Clayton McMillan as their new head coach last night.

Edinburgh have also named their XV, with a capacity crowd of 8,800 expected at Virgin Media Park tomorrow night.

Magnus Bradbury returns in one of seven changes, but former Munster man Ben Healy is unavailable with a hip injury.

“We’re excited about the challenge, but we know it won’t be easy to get a result away against Munster,” said Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt. “Whether they’re in Cork or Limerick they’re strong at home.”

Munster Rugby

15. Ben O’Connor (Highfield RFC/PBC)

14. Calvin Nash (Young Munster RFC/Crescent College Comp)

13. Tom Farrell (Coolmine RFC/Castleknock College)

12. Alex Nankivell (Christchurch Boys High School)

11. Shay McCarthy (Richmond RFC/St Munchin’s College)

10. Billy Burns (Beechen Cliff)

9. Ethan Coughlan (Ennis RFC)

1. Josh Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea)

2. Niall Scannell (PBC)

3. John Ryan (Muskerry RFC/CBC)

4. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Castletroy College)

5. Fineen Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC/Cistercian College Roscrea)

6. Tom Ahern ((Youghal RFC/Dungarvan RFC/Waterpark RFC)

7. John Hodnett (Clonakilty RFC)

8. Brian Gleeson (Thurles RFC/Rockwell College)

Replacements

16. Diarmuid Barron (Cashel RFC/Rockwell College)

17. Mark Donnelly (Midleton RFC)

18. Stephen Archer (Cork Constitution FC)

19. Ruadhán Quinn (Ballina-Killaloe RFC)

20. Alex Kendellen (PBC)

21. Paddy Patterson (Blackrock College)

22. Tony Butler (Ennis RFC)

23. Seán O’Brien (Mullingar RFC)

Edinburgh Rugby

15. Wes Goosen (Old Boys University)

14. Matt Currie (Merchiston Castle/Dumfries Saints)

13. James Lang (RGC/London Irish Amateurs)

12. Mosese Tuipulotu (South District Pirate)

11. Ross McCann (Melrose RFC)

10. Ross Thompson (Stewart’s Melville)

9. Ben Vellacott (CAPT) (Barnstable RFC)

1. Boan Venter (High School de Aar)

2. Ewan Ashman (Sandbach RFC)

3. Paul Hill (Doncaster Knights)

4. Marshall Sykes (Ayr RFC/ Woodbridge)

5. Sam Skinner (Topsham RFC)

6. Luke Crosbie (Currie RFC)

7. Ben Muncaster (North Berwick)

8. Magnus Bradbury (Oban Lorne RFC)

Replacements:

16. Paddy Harrison (Peebles RFC)

17. Robin Hislop (Langholm RFC)

18. D’arcy Rae (Marr RFC)

19. Glen Young (Jed Forest)

20. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Academicals)

21. Ali Price (West Norfolk RFC/ Wisbech Grammar)

22. Cammy Scott (Boroughmuir RFC)

23. Mark Bennett (Cumnock RFC)

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR).