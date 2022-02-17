Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 17 February 2022
Kilcoyne set for 200th Munster cap as one of four changes for Edinburgh clash

Craig Casey, Dan Goggin, and Calvin Nash are also introduced to the side.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Feb 2022, 12:40 PM
Munster's Dave Kilcoyne.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

THE MUNSTER SIDE to face Edinburgh for Friday’s URC clash will see Dave Kilcoyne become the 12th Munster player to reach 200 caps.

He is one of  four changes to the starting XV from the Glasgow defeat last week as Craig Casey, Dan Goggin, and Calvin Nash also return. 

Niall Scannell returns from shoulder injury to be named in the replacements.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Chris Farrell
12. Dan Goggin
11. Simon Zebo
10. Ben Healy
9. Craig Casey

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Diarmuid Barron
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly.

The42 Team

