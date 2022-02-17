Kilcoyne set for 200th Munster cap as one of four changes for Edinburgh clash

THE MUNSTER SIDE to face Edinburgh for Friday’s URC clash will see Dave Kilcoyne become the 12th Munster player to reach 200 caps.

He is one of four changes to the starting XV from the Glasgow defeat last week as Craig Casey, Dan Goggin, and Calvin Nash also return.

Niall Scannell returns from shoulder injury to be named in the replacements.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Chris Farrell

12. Dan Goggin

11. Simon Zebo

10. Ben Healy

9. Craig Casey

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Chris Cloete

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly.