Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Craig Casey and Shane Daly are amongst the Munster players brought in to start.
Munster make six changes for Sunday's trip to face Exeter

Graham Rowntree’s side are hoping to bounce back from their draw with Bayonne.
23 minutes ago

MUNSTER HAVE RUNG the changes for Sunday’s Champions Cup trip to face Exeter at Sandy Park, [KO 1pm, ITV1 and TNT Sports 1].

Graham Rowntree’s side are bidding to bounce back from the disappointing manner in which they were pegged back for a draw by Bayonne last weekend.

And Rowntree has reacted by bringing Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch and Craig Casey into the backline, while Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer and Jack O’Donoghue are all drafted into the pack.

Notable positional changes see Calvin Nash move from full-back to wing, Gavin Coombes go from number 8 to the second row and Alex Nankivell moves to inside centre.

Oli Jager is in line for his Champions Cup debut as one of the front row replacements, while 19-year-old Brian Gleeson is also set to make his bow as he is named on the bench. 

On the injury front, Fineen Wycherley was unavailable after picking up a knock in training. Peter O’Mahony (shoulder) and Academy lock Edwin Edogbo (neck) also miss out.

Munster

  • 15. Shane Daly
  • 14. Calvin Nash 
  • 12. Antoine Frisch
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Seán O’Brien
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Diarmuid Barron
  • 3. Stephen Archer
  • 4. Gavin Coombes 
  • 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
  • 6. Tom Ahern
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

  • 16. Eoghan Clarke
  • 17. Josh Wycherley
  • 18. Oli Jager
  • 19. Brian Gleeson
  • 20. Alex Kendellen
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Rory Scannell
  • 23. Ben O’Connor
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
