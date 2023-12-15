Munster make six changes for Sunday's trip to face Exeter

MUNSTER HAVE RUNG the changes for Sunday’s Champions Cup trip to face Exeter at Sandy Park, [KO 1pm, ITV1 and TNT Sports 1].

Graham Rowntree’s side are bidding to bounce back from the disappointing manner in which they were pegged back for a draw by Bayonne last weekend.

Advertisement

And Rowntree has reacted by bringing Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch and Craig Casey into the backline, while Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer and Jack O’Donoghue are all drafted into the pack.

Notable positional changes see Calvin Nash move from full-back to wing, Gavin Coombes go from number 8 to the second row and Alex Nankivell moves to inside centre.

Oli Jager is in line for his Champions Cup debut as one of the front row replacements, while 19-year-old Brian Gleeson is also set to make his bow as he is named on the bench.

On the injury front, Fineen Wycherley was unavailable after picking up a knock in training. Peter O’Mahony (shoulder) and Academy lock Edwin Edogbo (neck) also miss out.

📢 TEAM NEWS | Here is your Munster side to face Exeter Chiefs in the #InvestecChampionsCup on Sunday afternoon.



Click the pic for full details.#EXEvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 15, 2023

Munster

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

12. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Seán O’Brien

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. Gavin Coombes

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Tom Ahern

7. John Hodnett

8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements: