O'Donoghue captains Munster as five academy players make squad for Exeter friendly

JACK O’DONOGHUE CAPTAINS Munster for their pre-season friendly against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on Saturday.

Munster’s 31-man squad includes five academy players as Alex Kendellen starts at no.8 while quartet Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley, Paddy Kelly and Paddy Patterson make the bench.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin start in midfield with a half-back pairing of Rowan Osborne and Ben Healy.

“There’s real excitement to have a game like this ahead of us, playing a quality opposition such as Exeter Chiefs on their home turf in front of supporters,” said Munster head coach Johann van Graan.

“We are very much treating this as another step in our pre-season preparations, building towards our United Rugby Championship season kicking off.

“We’ve a good mix across the squad and for the younger guys this is going to be their first time playing at this level in front of a big crowd.

“With a group of 31 players we’ll be making plenty of changes as we look to get as many guys game-time as possible.”

Munster (vs Exeter Chiefs)

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Matt Gallagher

10. Ben Healy

9. Rowan Osborne

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Keynan Knox

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Thomas Ahern

6. Jack O’Donoghue (C)

7. Chris Cloete

8. Alex Kendellen

Replacements:

Diarmuid Barron

Liam O’Connor

Josh Wycherley

Roman Salanoa

Mark Donnelly

Cian Hurley

Jack O’Sullivan

Paddy Kelly

Jack Daly

Neil Cronin

Paddy Patterson

Jack Crowley

Jake Flannery

Liam Coombes

Alex McHenry

Seán French

