O'Donoghue captains Munster as five academy players make squad for Exeter friendly

JACK O’DONOGHUE CAPTAINS Munster for their pre-season friendly against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on Saturday.
Munster’s 31-man squad includes five academy players as Alex Kendellen starts at no.8 while quartet Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley, Paddy Kelly and Paddy Patterson make the bench.
Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin start in midfield with a half-back pairing of Rowan Osborne and Ben Healy.
“There’s real excitement to have a game like this ahead of us, playing a quality opposition such as Exeter Chiefs on their home turf in front of supporters,” said Munster head coach Johann van Graan.
“We are very much treating this as another step in our pre-season preparations, building towards our United Rugby Championship season kicking off.
“We’ve a good mix across the squad and for the younger guys this is going to be their first time playing at this level in front of a big crowd.
“With a group of 31 players we’ll be making plenty of changes as we look to get as many guys game-time as possible.”
Munster (vs Exeter Chiefs)
15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Matt Gallagher
10. Ben Healy
9. Rowan Osborne
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Keynan Knox
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Thomas Ahern
6. Jack O’Donoghue (C)
7. Chris Cloete
8. Alex Kendellen
Replacements:
Diarmuid Barron
Liam O’Connor
Josh Wycherley
Roman Salanoa
Mark Donnelly
Cian Hurley
Jack O’Sullivan
Paddy Kelly
Jack Daly
Neil Cronin
Paddy Patterson
Jack Crowley
Jake Flannery
Liam Coombes
Alex McHenry
Seán French
