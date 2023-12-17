Munster must deliver in Exeter after leaving themselves under pressure

TIME FOR MUNSTER to roll out another of their memorable away days in the Champions Cup.

They’ve left themselves with work to do after a draw at home against Bayonne last weekend and it would be no surprise if the pressure sees them produce against Exeter at Sandy Park this afternoon [KO 1pm, ITV1 and TNT Sports 1].

This is only Round 2 of their pool campaign but already there is heat on Graham Rowntree’s men to deliver a win on the road.

With Northampton already sitting top of Pool 3 after two wins from two, Munster can ill afford to let Exeter notch their second victory in two games, which would leave the English sides well in front and the Irish province chasing. Munster still have pool games away to Toulon and at home to Northampton in January to come, but home advantage in the knock-out stages will be as crucial as ever. Success today in Exeter would make Rowntree’s Christmas far more comfortable

There was little outside expectation that Exeter would be very competitive in the Champions Cup and Premiership this season given who they lost from their squad. Key players like Luke Cowan-Dickie, Sam Simmonds, Joe Simmonds, Jack Nowell, and Dave Ewers were among the many to leave Sandy Park last summer.

And so, Rob Baxter’s side is now a blend of very inexperienced youngsters and a small crop of wise old heads. The exodus has allowed the likes of 21-year-old captain and lock Dafydd Jenkins, 20-year-old number eight Greg Fisilau, and 20-year-old wing Ben Hammersley to step up this season, which has seen Exeter win five of their eight league games so far before notching an impressively resilient win away to Toulon last weekend.

That victory was founded on aggressive defence, smart kicking, and patience close to the tryline, so there is certainly still lots of the old Exeter DNA involved. Baxter and his coaching team, which includes Irishman and club legend Gareth Steenson, are smart operators.

Exeter boss Rob Baxter. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Munster have been to Sandy Park twice before in this competition but have yet to win, with Exeter underlining their home pride by hammering both Saracens and Sale at this venue in the league this season.

The southern province could really do with their first victory in Exeter today. They had been expected to start with at least a win against Bayonne last time out and possibly a bonus point to go with it, but Rowntree’s men lacked composure in a game they should have won.

Their scrum came under immense pressure, their lineout and maul work wasn’t of the standard they expect of themselves, and they generally struggled with Bayonne’s size. The worry is that the set-piece issues were not new last weekend – Munster simply have to improve in that part of the game.

It needs to happen today because Exeter’s scrum has been strong and they will delight in trying to make Munster’s lineout and maul messy. The Irish side continue to miss Peter O’Mahony and Jean Kleyn, who help hugely in those areas, but they haven’t been looking to their injuries as an excuse.

Rowntree has been able to name a stronger-looking side this weekend, with fullback Shane Daly returning to give the back three more balance, while Alex Nankivell and Antoine Frisch renew their promising midfield partnership.

Craig Casey’s crisp passing should allow Munster to get the ball wide more often on what is forecast to be a dry day in Exeter, with Diarmuid Barron likely to add steel at hooker on his return, while the vastly experienced Stephen Archer will be tasked with easing some of the scrum concerns.

With Jack O’Donoghue’s leadership added to the back row mix, it’s interesting to see Gavin Coombes shifting into the second row as he has done before. That means Tom Ahern can continue his highly impressive form at blindside flanker, where his athleticism is being harnessed wonderfully, while Coombes can make the tight carries and tackles.

Munster prop Oli Jager is set for his Champions Cup debut. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

There’s excitement about tighthead prop Oli Jager’s Champions Cup debut off the bench as he looks to show he can power up the Munster scrum as well as fitting into their ambitious attack, while 19-year-old back row prodigy Brian Gleeson continues his rise with his first involvement in this competition.

All in all, Munster can be happy that their matchday 23 is much-improved and they have every motivation required to ensure a big performance on the road.

But Exeter, whose bench includes former Leinster lock Jack Dunne and outside back Rory O’Loughlin, will be more than happy to continue to prove their doubters wrong.

This promises to be another big Champions Cup battle for Munster. They must muster one of their famously fiery away showings.

Exeter:

15. Tommy Wyatt

14. Olly Woodburn

13. Henry Slade

12. Joe Hawkins

11. Ben Hammersley

10. Harvey Skinner

9. Tom Cairns

1. Scott Sio

2. Dan Frost

3. Ehren Painter

4. Rusi Tuima

5. Dafydd Jenkins (captain)

6. Lewis Pearson

7. Jacques Vermeulen

8. Greg Fisilau

Replacements:

16. Max Norey

17. Nika Abuladze

18. Marcus Street

19. Jack Dunne

20. Ross Vintcent

21. Stu Townsend

22. Ollie Devoto

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

12. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Seán O’Brien

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. Gavin Coombes

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Tom Ahern

7. John Hodnett

8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Oli Jager

19. Brian Gleeson

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Conor Murray

22. Rory Scannell

23. Ben O’Connor

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [France].