John Kiely makes three changes to Limerick team ahead of Munster final

LIMERICK HAVE MADE three changes to the team that drew with Clare in Ennis last time out ahead of the Munster final as Darragh O’Donovan, Cathal O’Neill and Aaron Gillane are all named to start.

Robbie Hanley, David Reidy and Conor Boylan drop to the bench for the Semple Stadium blockbuster. O’Donovan will partner William O’Donoghue in midfield while Cathal O’Neill starts at centre forward as Cian Lynch continues to remain sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Gillane joins Seamus Flanagan and Kyle Hayes in a powerful full-forward line.

Limerick Senior Hurling Team to face Clare in the @MunsterGAA Senior Hurling Final pic.twitter.com/XqiMZ7i1vG — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) June 3, 2022

Limerick (vs Clare)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), 11. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Mainister) 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane),

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

Subs:

16. Barry Hennessy (Killmallock)

17. Ciaran Barry (Ahane)

18. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Aaron Costelloe (Killmallock)

20. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

21. Adam English (Doon)

22. Richie English (Doon)

23. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

24. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

25. Oisin O’Reilly (Killmallock)

26. David Redy (Dromin-Athlacca)