Some of Munster's touring party hoping to fly out of South Africa tonight

A LARGE GROUP of Munster players and staff are hoping to be given the all-clear to fly out of South Africa tonight after recording negative results in their latest round of PCR testing.

The42 understands that some of the southern province’s touring party are in line to get the official green light to board a flight from Cape Town bound for Amsterdam and then fly onwards to Dublin in what has been a sudden turn of events.

Earlier today, Munster confirmed that they had recorded nine new positive cases of Covid-19 in their group following testing on Monday, bringing to 10 their total number of positives.

It had looked like that would ensure the remainder of the 48-person touring party could also be delayed in leaving South Africa, but Munster undertook another round of PCR testing this morning.

The42 understands that the latest round of testing once again cleared a sizeable group of Munster players and staff as negative and they are now in line to depart South Africa.

Minister for Sports, Jack Chambers, confirmed yesterday that the Irish government have given Munster the green light to return to Ireland, aside from those who had tested positive. They will need to complete a 10-day isolation period upon arriving back into the country, while returning two further negative PCR tests during that time.

It’s understood that Munster are hoping their returning party can base themselves in a ‘bubble’ at a hotel with training facilities in order to allow the players to maintain their conditioning and begin preparing for Champions Cup fixtures in December.

If Munster arrive back in Ireland tomorrow, an unbroken 10-day isolation period could even give those players and staff an outside chance of being free to be involved in the Champions Cup clash with Wasps on Sunday 12 December.

There is a complication in the fact that another group of Munster’s academy players and Ireland internationals are currently preparing for the Wasps game back in Limerick under the guidance of academy manager Ian Costello, but it would be a massive boost for Munster to potentially have more senior players available.

The Munster players and staff who have tested positive for Covid will, however, have to remain in quarantine in Cape Town and return later after being cleared by South African authorities.

Meanwhile, Scarlets have confirmed that they will complete their 10-day quarantine in Belfast, having arrived into Ireland from South Africa early on Monday morning.

Like Munster, Scarlets had been in South Africa for a two-game United Rugby Championship tour before all games were postponed after the new ‘Omicron’ variant was identified in South Africa.

Italian side Zebre were on the same chartered flight to Dublin as Scarlets but have since returned to Italy, but Cardiff were in the same boat as Munster after two positive Covid-19 cases in their camp prevented them from flying out.

Cardiff’s entire group remains in South Africa but it now appears that some of the Munster contingent is set to fly out tonight.