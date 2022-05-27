Membership : Access or Sign Up
No David Clifford as Kerry make two changes for Munster final against Limerick

Meanwhile, the Shannonsiders have named an unchanged team for Saturday’s battle.

By The42 Team Friday 27 May 2022, 8:41 PM
10 minutes ago 1,237 Views 1 Comment
David Clifford in action against Cork in the Munster semi-final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
David Clifford in action against Cork in the Munster semi-final.
David Clifford in action against Cork in the Munster semi-final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DAVID CLIFFORD HAS not been included in the Kerry squad for their Munster SFC final clash with Limerick on Saturday afternoon at Fitzgerald Stadium [Throw-in, 3pm, RTÉ 2].

It’s understood that Clifford picked up an injury recently as the Kingdom prepare to defend their crown in Killarney. Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has made one other change to his side for the decider, with Adrian Spillane dropping to the bench while experienced attackers Paul Geaney and Killane Spillane both come in to the full-forward line.

Meanwhile, Limerick have named an unchanged side from the team that overcame Tipperary to book their place in their first Munster SFC final since 2010.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil),

10. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks – captain), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. Paul Geaney (Daingean Ui Chuis), 15. Killian Spillane (Teampall Nua)

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen, captain)

2. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), 3. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), 4. Michael Donovan (Galbally)

5. Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), 6. Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), 7. Paul Maher (Adare)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), 9. Cillian Fahy (Drom-Broadford)

10. Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), 11. Brian Donovan (Monaleen), 12. James Naughton (St Senans)

13. Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallskenry), 14. Josh Ryan (Oola), 15. Hugh Bourke (Adare)

