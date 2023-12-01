Advertisement
Limerick captain Declan Hannon and Kerry's David Clifford after their Munster triumphs in 2023.
For The Diary

Here are the Munster championship fixture details for 2024

The action gets underway in both competitions in April.
1 hour ago

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the 2024 Munster senior football and hurling championships have been announced, with both competitions commencing in April.

The dates and venues for the games were confirmed at a meeting of the Munster CCC on Wednesday evening. The Munster SFC is up first as Waterford and Tipperary prepare to meet at Fraher Field in the quarter-final on 7 April. The other quarter-final will see Cork welcome Limerick to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the same day.

Defending champions Kerry will face the winners of Cork and Limerick in the semi-final at either Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, or the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on 20 April.

The Munster SHC round-robin series will begin later in the month on 21 April with two exciting first round fixtures. Limerick and Clare meet in a repeat of the 2023 final where John Kiely’s side completed a provincial five-in-a-row. Meanwhile, Cork will travel to face Waterford in Walsh Park.

The Munster football final will be down for decision on 5 May while the hurling final is scheduled for 9 June. Throw-in times for all the Munster Hurling and Football Championship fixtures will be announced at a later date.

Munster SFC Fixtures

  • Quarter-Final: Waterford v Tipperary – 7 April, Fraher Field Dungarvan
  • Quarter-Final: Cork v Limerick – 7 April, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
  • Semi-Final: Clare v Tipperary or Waterford – 20 April, Cusack Park Ennis or Fraher Field Dungarvan
  • Semi-Final: Kerry v Cork or Limerick – 20 April, Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney or TUS Gaelic Grounds
  • Final: 5 May, Venue TBC

Munster SHC Fixtures

  • Round 1: Clare v Limerick – 21 April, Cusack Park Ennis
  • Round 1: Waterford v Cork – 21 April, Walsh Park Waterford
  • Round 2: Cork v Clare – 28 April, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
  • Round 2: Limerick v Tipperary – 28 April, TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick
  • Round 3: Waterford v Tipperary – 4 May, Walsh Park Waterford
  • Round 3: Cork v Limerick – 11 May, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
  • Round 4: Clare v Waterford – 19 May, Cusack Park Ennis
  • Round 4: Tipperary v Cork – 19 May, FBD Semple Stadium Thurles
  • Round 5: Limerick v Waterford – 26 May, TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick
  • Round 5: Tipperary v Clare – 26 May, FBD Semple Stadium Thurles
  • Final: 9 June, Venue TBC

