Here are the Munster championship fixture details for 2024

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the 2024 Munster senior football and hurling championships have been announced, with both competitions commencing in April.

The dates and venues for the games were confirmed at a meeting of the Munster CCC on Wednesday evening. The Munster SFC is up first as Waterford and Tipperary prepare to meet at Fraher Field in the quarter-final on 7 April. The other quarter-final will see Cork welcome Limerick to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the same day.

Advertisement

Defending champions Kerry will face the winners of Cork and Limerick in the semi-final at either Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, or the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on 20 April.

The Munster SHC round-robin series will begin later in the month on 21 April with two exciting first round fixtures. Limerick and Clare meet in a repeat of the 2023 final where John Kiely’s side completed a provincial five-in-a-row. Meanwhile, Cork will travel to face Waterford in Walsh Park.

The Munster football final will be down for decision on 5 May while the hurling final is scheduled for 9 June. Throw-in times for all the Munster Hurling and Football Championship fixtures will be announced at a later date.

Munster SFC Fixtures

Quarter-Final: Waterford v Tipperary – 7 April, Fraher Field Dungarvan

Waterford v Tipperary – 7 April, Fraher Field Dungarvan Quarter-Final: Cork v Limerick – 7 April, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork v Limerick – 7 April, Páirc Uí Chaoimh Semi-Final: Clare v Tipperary or Waterford – 20 April, Cusack Park Ennis or Fraher Field Dungarvan

Clare v Tipperary or Waterford – 20 April, Cusack Park Ennis or Fraher Field Dungarvan Semi-Final: Kerry v Cork or Limerick – 20 April, Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney or TUS Gaelic Grounds

Kerry v Cork or Limerick – 20 April, Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney or TUS Gaelic Grounds Final: 5 May, Venue TBC

Munster SHC Fixtures

Round 1: Clare v Limerick – 21 April, Cusack Park Ennis

Clare v Limerick – 21 April, Cusack Park Ennis Round 1: Waterford v Cork – 21 April, Walsh Park Waterford

Waterford v Cork – 21 April, Walsh Park Waterford Round 2: Cork v Clare – 28 April, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork v Clare – 28 April, Páirc Uí Chaoimh Round 2: Limerick v Tipperary – 28 April, TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick

Limerick v Tipperary – 28 April, TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick Round 3: Waterford v Tipperary – 4 May, Walsh Park Waterford

Waterford v Tipperary – 4 May, Walsh Park Waterford Round 3: Cork v Limerick – 11 May, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork v Limerick – 11 May, Páirc Uí Chaoimh Round 4: Clare v Waterford – 19 May, Cusack Park Ennis

Clare v Waterford – 19 May, Cusack Park Ennis Round 4: Tipperary v Cork – 19 May, FBD Semple Stadium Thurles

Tipperary v Cork – 19 May, FBD Semple Stadium Thurles Round 5: Limerick v Waterford – 26 May, TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick

Limerick v Waterford – 26 May, TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick Round 5: Tipperary v Clare – 26 May, FBD Semple Stadium Thurles

Tipperary v Clare – 26 May, FBD Semple Stadium Thurles Final: 9 June, Venue TBC

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!