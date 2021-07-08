Paddy Christie's Tipp book Munster semi-final spot while Waterford hit four goals to advance

TIPPERARY AND WATERFORD have advanced to the semi-finals of the Munster U20 football championship, with the Déise putting four goals past Clare.

It finished 0-16 to 1-10 in favour of Tipperary in their quarter-final meeting with Limerick, where the Premier County needed to hold off a late fightback from the visitors to pick up their first win at the U20/U21 football grade in six years.

Limerick were trailing by eight points in the second half but grabbed a late goal through substitute Brian Ahern to set up a nervy finish.

But it was too late as Tipperary — who are managed by former Dublin footballer Paddy Christie — held out for victory with Seán O’Connor helping himself to seven points including five frees.

Munster U20 Football Championship Quarter Final



Full time

Waterford (Port Láirge) : 4-5(17)

Clare (An Clár) : 1-9(12)



All over in Fraher Field 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/HfEn8XyrRc — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Waterford prevailed by 4-5 to 1-9 against Clare in Fraher Field to progress to the last four of the competition. Tom O’Connell grabbed a hat-trick of goals for the winners before Henry Griffin also rattled the net late in the second half to secure the win.

Clare also scored a goal in the early minutes of the second half after Mark McInerney converted a penalty to leave his side trailing by three points.

McInerney later hit the equaliser from a free to leave the scoreline reading 1-9 to 3-3 after 45 minutes.

But Waterford reclaimed control in the final quarter, putting the result beyond doubt with a fourth goal and a pointed free by O’Connell.

Waterford will go on to meet Tipperary in the Munster semi-final next Thursday night.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Munster U20 Football Results

Tipperary 0-16 Limerick 1-10

Waterford 4-5 Clare 1-9

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!