Paddy Christie's Tipp book Munster semi-final spot while Waterford hit four goals to advance

TIPPERARY AND WATERFORD have advanced to the semi-finals of the Munster U20 football championship, with the Déise putting four goals past Clare.
It finished 0-16 to 1-10 in favour of Tipperary in their quarter-final meeting with Limerick, where the Premier County needed to hold off a late fightback from the visitors to pick up their first win at the U20/U21 football grade in six years.
Limerick were trailing by eight points in the second half but grabbed a late goal through substitute Brian Ahern to set up a nervy finish.
But it was too late as Tipperary — who are managed by former Dublin footballer Paddy Christie — held out for victory with Seán O’Connor helping himself to seven points including five frees.
Munster U20 Football Championship Quarter Final— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) July 8, 2021
Full time
Waterford (Port Láirge) : 4-5(17)
Clare (An Clár) : 1-9(12)
All over in Fraher Field 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/HfEn8XyrRc
Meanwhile, Waterford prevailed by 4-5 to 1-9 against Clare in Fraher Field to progress to the last four of the competition. Tom O’Connell grabbed a hat-trick of goals for the winners before Henry Griffin also rattled the net late in the second half to secure the win.
Clare also scored a goal in the early minutes of the second half after Mark McInerney converted a penalty to leave his side trailing by three points.
McInerney later hit the equaliser from a free to leave the scoreline reading 1-9 to 3-3 after 45 minutes.
But Waterford reclaimed control in the final quarter, putting the result beyond doubt with a fourth goal and a pointed free by O’Connell.
Waterford will go on to meet Tipperary in the Munster semi-final next Thursday night.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Munster U20 Football Results
Tipperary 0-16 Limerick 1-10
Waterford 4-5 Clare 1-9
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS