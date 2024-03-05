Munster GAA announce senior hurling-camogie championship double-headers

MUNSTER GAA HAVE announced that senior double-headers involving hurling and camogie championship games will again take place this season.

Three camogie games have been announced as curtain-raisers for their hurling equivalents.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host a Cork-Clare double-header in late April, while Limerick teams will face Waterford and Tipperary on the same day at the Gaelic Grounds.

Then in May in Semple Stadium, the Munster senior camogie final will be staged before the Tipperary-Cork hurling match.

“The addition of several camogie and ladies football games as curtain-raisers to our Munster senior hurling and football championship games has worked very well in recent years, and I have no doubt the inclusion of further games this year will continue to enhance the bond between our respective bodies as we strive towards integration in 2027,” said Munster GAA chairman Ger Ryan.

Munster camogie chairperson Christine Ryan praised the confirmation of the curtain-raisers.

“Munster Council Camogie are once again delighted that Munster GAA are providing us with double-headers for our Munster senior camogie championship for 2024. This will add to the profile of our game as it is a huge boost for our camogie players. We at Munster Camogie appreciate this opportunity that Munster GAA have given us.”

Munster Championship Fixtures

Sunday 28 April

Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Senior camogie semi-final: Cork v Clare, 12pm.

Senior hurling round-robin: Cork v Clare, 2pm.

Sunday 28 April

TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick

Senior camogie quarter-final: Limerick v Waterford, 2pm.

Senior hurling round-robin: Limerick v Tipperary, 4pm.

Sunday 19 May

FBD Semple Stadium Thurles