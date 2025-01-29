Clare and Cork to do battle once more in Munster hurling curtain-raiser

THE MUNSTER SENIOR Hurling Championship will begin with a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final with Clare hosting Cork at Cusack Park, Ennis, on Sunday 20 April (2pm).

That same afternoon, provincial champions Limerick will begin their pursuit of an unprecedented seven Munster titles in a row when they travel to Semple Stadium, Thurles, to face Tipperary (4pm).

Waterford will have the first weekend off and will begin their championship campaign at home to All-Ireland champions Clare at Walsh Park on Sunday 27 April (2pm).

Cork will also host Tipp in Round 2, with throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm.

Both Round 3 games will throw in at 6pm on consecutive Saturdays, with Waterford welcoming Limerick on 3 May and Clare hosting Tipp on 10 May.

The Munster hurling final will also take place at 6pm on a Saturday, with the small-ball showpiece set for 7 June.

The football draw will see Tipp and Waterford battle it out in a Thurles quarter-final on Saturday 5 April (6pm), while Limerick will meet Cork at the Gaelic Grounds simultaneously.

The winner of Tipp-Waterford will visit Clare in Ennis on Saturday 19 April (2pm), while the Limerick-Cork winner will host Kerry at 6pm on the same day.