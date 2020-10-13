Munster GAA announce all minor championship games will be streamed live over next few weeks

MUNSTER GAA HAVE confirmed that they will be offering live-streams of their minor hurling and football championship ties over the next few weeks with the action set to commence this Saturday.

The quarter-final games will be available for €5 each with supporters able to sign up to the games in advance on the Musnter website. The service is being provided in association with Nemeton and Stream Sport with the games now being available to watch at a time when no supporters will be permitted to attend.

Cork great Donal Óg Cusack takes charge of their county minor side for the first time in championship on Saturday when they take on Clare in a Munster quarter-final. He’s joined in the management team by other All-Ireland winners in Sean Óg Ó hAilpín and Tom Kenny while there is another well-known figure in the Tipperary coaching setup for their match with Kerry next Sunday as Shane McGrath is involved with the Premier.

The hurling semi-finals take place on Friday 30 October with the final on Saturday 14 November. The football action begins on Saturday 24 October, the semi-finals are on 7-8 November and the final is on 14 November.

For further details and all the fixtures see the Munster GAA website.

