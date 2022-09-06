Waterford champions at home to Tipperary in opener as Munster senior club draws made

THE WINNERS OF next Sunday’s Waterford county senior hurling final will face the Tipperary champions at the opening stage of the 2022 Munster senior club hurling championship.

Reigning All-Ireland and Munster champions Ballygunner play Mount Sion in the Deise decider, with the winners there having home advantage for the Munster quarter-final. Limerick await the winners in the semi-final after the draw was made last night by the Munster GAA CCC, the Clare and Cork champions meeting in the other semi-final.

The football draw was also made with the Kerry and Limerick champions both receiving byes to the semi-final stage.

The Munster club championships will get underway on the weekend of 5-6 November, all games will be played to a result on the day.

The full list of draws for the various grades are available here with the senior fixtures below:

2022 Munster GAA senior club championships

Hurling

Quarter-final

Waterford champions (home advantage) v Tipperary champions

Semi-finals

Waterford/Tipperary v Limerick

Clare v Cork

Football

Quarter-finals

Clare v Waterford

Cork v Tipperary

Semi-finals

Clare/Waterford v Kerry

Cork/Tipperary v Limerick

