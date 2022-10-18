TV a factor as Munster GAA opt for senior club finals on Saturday December dates

MUNSTER GAA HAVE opted for Saturday dates for both of their senior club finals in December, a move away from their traditional Sunday afternoon fixtures.

With provincial senior club finals around the country scheduled for the first two weekends of December, a move to Saturday dates was needed to facilitate live TV coverage of all the games.

The hurling final is scheduled Saturday 3 December at 3.15pm. That date suited Munster GAA chiefs as Limerick’s All-Ireland hurling medal winning presentation takes place that Saturday night.

In the event of a Limerick team qualifying for that final, their county board had made a preliminary request for a Saturday afternoon game. TV broadcasters TG4 sought certainty over the fixture in advance and this has resulted in the decision for the hurling decider.

The football decider will take place on Saturday 10 December at 7.30pm. This game will also be live on TG4 with the station earlier that day broadcasting the All-Ireland senior and intermediate club ladies football finals live from Croke Park.

Before that there has been another Munster GAA alteration to facilitate live TV coverage with RTÉ’s cameras set to be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday 12 November at 7.15pm for the football quarter-final between Tipperary champions Clonmel Commercials and the winners of the Cork final, St Finbarr’s or Nemo Rangers.

Both Leinster senior club finals take place in Croke Park on Sunday 4 December with the Ulster senior football final on Sunday 11 December and the Connacht decider still to be finalised.