Munster confirm departure of Rowntree by mutual agreement

MUNSTER AND THE IRFU have confirmed that Graham Rowntree has left his position as head coach of the province by mutual agreement.

Ian Costello, Munster’s head of rugby operations, has stepped up as interim head coach ahead of this weekend’s friendly against the All Blacks XV.

Munster and the IRFU have begun the search for a new permanent head coach.

Rowntree first joined Munster as an assistant coach in 2019 and was promoted to the head coach role in 2022, leading the province to a URC title in his first season in charge.

Munster were beaten at home in the URC semi-finals last season, while they were knocked out of the Champions Cup in the Round of 16.

The southern province have made a poor start to the current URC campaign, sitting 12th after two wins from six games.

Rowntree had been contracted until the summer of 2026 but has now left the province.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in Munster working with a very talented group of players and coaches,” said Rowntree.

“I would like to thank the wider Munster family for all the support they have shown me in my time here but now is the right stage for my family and I to look forward to a new chapter.”

Munster CEO Ian Flanagan wished Rowntree well.

“We would like to thank Graham for his passion and dedication to Munster Rugby over the past five years, and I would like to wish him and his family the very best for the future on behalf of Munster Rugby,” said Flanagan.

“With the All Blacks XV coming to a sold-out Thomond Park this weekend and a number of big games on the horizon in November and December, our focus will be on continuing to support the coaches and the players for the season ahead.”