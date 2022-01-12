Munster handed Snyman boost as World Cup winner pens new contract

RG Snyman pictured after Munster's victory over Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park back in September.

RG SNYMAN HAS given Munster a considerable boost by signing a new two-year contract.

The Springbok lock, who was a World Cup winner in 2019, has had an injury-plagued time with Munster since his arrival in 2020.

With his deal due to expire at the end of this season, Snyman has now penned fresh terms which will keep him at the province until 2024.

The 26-year-old has made just four appearances for Munster, having suffered the misfortune of two anterior cruciate knee ligament ruptures.

The province have also handed new contracts to props Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa and Liam O’Connor, as well as hooker Scott Buckley.

Archer, Munster’s most-capped prop, and O’Connor have each agreed one-year extensions. Salanoa has signed up for three more years, while Buckley has been promoted to the senior squad on a two-year deal.