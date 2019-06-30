All roads lead to the LIT Gaelic Grounds where provincial honours are up for grabs.
Tipperary change: Seamus Kennedy will start in place of Cathal Barrett.
The fans are out in force!
Results from earlier today:
Leinster MHC Final: Wexford 3-14 Kilkenny 3-10
Munster MHC Final: Limerick 1-17 Clare 1-10
A key factor in deciding this game could revolve around the absence of Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher, who has suffered a season-ending cruciate ligament injury.
He’s replaced by Dan McCormack for today, but will that be enough to get them over the line?
The Limerick lads just chillin’
And here’s the Tipperary starting XV:
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)
5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Michael Breen (Ballina)
9. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)(C)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
Subs:
16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)
17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
19. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
20. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
21. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
22. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
24. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)
25. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
26. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
Here’s how Limerick are named to line out:
1. Nicky Quaid
2. Sean Finn
3. Mike Casey
4. Richie English
5. Diarmaid Byrnes
6. Declan Hannon
7. Dan Morrissey
8. Cian Lynch
9. William O’Donoghue
10. Gearoid Hegarty
11. Kyle Hayes
12. Tom Morrissey
13. Aaron Gillane
14. Graeme Mulcahy
15. Peter Casey
Subs:
Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)
Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
Barry Nash (South Liberties)
Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)
Pat Ryan (Doon)
It all boils down to this.
After clashing in the round-robin series two weeks ago, Limerick and Tipperary meet again. This time, the stakes are much higher as they battle it out for Munster supremacy.
Tipperary come into the decider with four wins from four, but will they be able to get the better of the All-Ireland champions for a second successive time?
We’ll have team news for you in the next few minutes along with along changes before the 2pm throw-in at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
