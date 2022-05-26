Munster hurling final terrace tickets sell out in 11 minutes

THE MUNSTER COUNCIL have confirmed the Munster hurling final between Clare and Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium will be a sell-out.

In a statement, it was confirmed terrace tickets sold out in 11 minutes this morning.

“The allocation of 11,000 Terrace Tickets which went on sale at 10am this morning for the Munster Hurling Final via participating Centra and Supervalu outlets in addition to Ticketmaster sold out in 11 minutes.

“All remaining tickets are with the participating county boards (Clare and Limerick) and Season Ticket holders.

Advertisement

“It is not expected that any tickets will be returned from the County Boards and in that event, the Munster Hurling Final will be a sell-out event on Sunday week June 5th at FBD Semple Stadium.”

It is the first time that Clare and Limerick have faced each other in a Munster final since 1995. The game is fixed for a 4.00pm throw-in, live on RTE.