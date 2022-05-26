Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 26 May 2022
Advertisement

Munster hurling final terrace tickets sell out in 11 minutes

A sell-out is expected in Thurles on Sunday week.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 May 2022, 12:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,103 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5774595
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

Updated 43 minutes ago

THE MUNSTER COUNCIL have confirmed the Munster hurling final between Clare and Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium will be a sell-out. 

In a statement, it was confirmed terrace tickets sold out in 11 minutes this morning.

“The allocation of 11,000 Terrace Tickets which went on sale at 10am this morning for the Munster Hurling Final via participating Centra and Supervalu outlets in addition to Ticketmaster sold out in 11 minutes.

“All remaining tickets are with the participating county boards (Clare and Limerick) and Season Ticket holders.

“It is not expected that any tickets will be returned from the County Boards and in that event, the Munster Hurling Final will be a sell-out event on Sunday week June 5th at FBD Semple Stadium.”

It is the first time that Clare and Limerick have faced each other in a Munster final since 1995. The game is fixed for a 4.00pm throw-in, live on RTE. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie