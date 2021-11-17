Munster hurling glory for St Flannan's with final win over Ardscoil Rís

St Flannan’s College 3-16

Ardscoil Rís 0-16

Páraic McMahon reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

ST FLANNAN’S COLLEGE stormed to Dean Ryan Cup (Munster junior A hurling) success with a powerful second half-display in which they scored 3-10 seeing them past slight favourites Ardscoil Rís this afternoon.

For the thirteenth time in their history and the first since 2011, St Flannan’s College are Dean Ryan (Munster PPS U16.5) champions with final quarter goals from Oisin Whelan, Luca Cleary and Dylan Keane Hayes seeing the Ennis post-primary goal on their way to victory.

Ardscoil Rís were on top in the early stages and held a 0-5 to 0-2 advantage as the sides retreated for the first water break. Two excellent scores from corner forward Eoin Begley were among the highlights of the opening half, the Clonlara youngster showing superb skill work as he evaded the opposing defence.

Despite having the upper hand, the Limerick school only led by two points at the interval, efforts from Michael Power, Fred Hegarty and freetaker Oisin Whelan keeping St Flannan’s in touch.

Wing back Tiernan Collins set the tempo on the restart with a fine long-range score, it would carve the way for St Flannan’s who scored the first four points without reply. Substitute Sam Scanlan was among the scorers, he missed out on the starting team due to injury but his introduction offered a noticeable lift to his teammates. By the final water break, Flannan’s found themselves one point ahead.

Throughout the game it was evident that a goal would likely determine the winners and full-forward Oisin Whelan was on the end of a well-worked move involving Luca Cleary and Kieran McDonnell to hit the net for the Clare side.

At the other end, corner back Joseph Casey made a vital interception to stop a promising Ardscoil attack, the concession of a goal here was probable. Moments previously, goalkeeper Cian Howard pulled off a fine save to deny Sean Arthur and to keep St Flannan’s in control.

Arthur would be the main scorer for the Liam Cronin coached outfit in the dying moments but crucially St Flannan’s College would step up with not one but two goals as Luca Cleary and captain Dylan Keane Hayes buried efforts past John O’Connor.

Alongside Newmarket-on-Fergus’ Michael Donnellan, the St Flannan’s management included Jamesie O’Connor and Tony Kelly, this Dean Ryan success will be viewed as a major win and follows the Harty Cup success of 2020. Luca Cleary, Fiachra Ó Braoin, Cian Howard and James Hegarty were best for the winners.

Much like their vocal supporters, Ard Scoil Rís started with aplomb but were totally quietened by the closing stages. Matthew O’Halloran, Diarmuid Stritch and Eoin Begley were liveliest for the Derek Larkin managed side.

Further contests between these two sides are likely in what has the potential to develop into a healthy hurling rivalry. In what must be a positive for Clare hurling, 26 of the 35 hurlers that featured were from the Banner County.

Scorers for St Flannan’s College: O Whelan (1-07 4f), D Keane Hayes (1-01), L Cleary (1-00), F Hegarty (0-02), E Kennedy (0-01), M Power (0-01), T Collins (0-01), S Scanlan (0-01), T Boddy (0-01), J Mescall (0-01)

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: D Chaplin (0-07 6f), S Arthur (0-04 4f), E Begley (0-02), F O’Brien (0-01), S Duff (0-01), M O’Brien (0-01).

St Flannan’s College

1. Cian Howard (Éire Óg)

2. Joseph Casey (Kilmaley), 3. Fiachra Ó Braoin (Sixmilebridge), 4. Paddy Nagle (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)

7. Ronan Kilroy (The Banner), 6. James Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), 5. Tiernan Collins (Clarecastle)

9. Eoin Kennedy (Ballyea), 8. Dylan Keane-Hayes (Kilmaley)

10. Mark O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), 11. Fred Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), 12. Jack Mescall (Inagh/Kilnamona)

13. Michael Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus), 14. Oisin Whelan (Clarecastle, Clare), 15. Luca Cleary (Éire Óg, Clare)

Subs

25. Sam Scanlan (Clooney/Quin) for O’Connor (36)

18. Kieran McDonnell (Ballyea) for Power (42)

19. Tadhg Boddy (Bruff, Limerick) for Kennedy (48)

Ard Scoil Rís

(Limerick clubs unless stated)

1. John O’Connor (Ahane)

4. John O’Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Jamie Moylan (Cratloe, Clare), 2. James Finn (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Sean Duff (Mungret St Pauls), 6: Sean McMahon (Smith O’Briens, Clare), 7: Darragh Horkan (Na Piarsaigh)

9. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Paul’s), 8. Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge, Clare)

10. Niall Liddane (Sixmilebridge, Clare), 11. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara, Clare), 12. Fionn O’Brien (Bruree)

13. Marc O’Brien (Cratloe, Clare), 14. Danny Chaplin (Sixmilebridge, Clare), 15. Eoin Begley (Clonlara, Clare)

Subs

17. Sean Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare) for Liddane (36)

20. Patrick Kearney (Adare) for Chaplin (50)

Referee: Tom McGrath (Tipperary)