Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Advertisement

Munster's injury problems 'down to the fact they have increased training intensity' - Jackman

Bernard Jackman tells Rugby Weekly Extra podcast he faced similar issue at Dragons.

1 hour ago 2,867 Views 5 Comments
Munster have a lengthy injury list.
Munster have a lengthy injury list.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER’S INJURY PROBLEMS could be down to the increased intensity of their training programme since the new management team took over in the summer, Bernard Jackman believes.

The former Dragons head coach said he faced a similarly lengthy injury list and “everybody broke” when he increased the load and tempo of training at the Welsh side after taking up the job in 2017.  

Jackman, speaking on Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast available to The42 members, said that the benefits to Munster’s new approach outweigh the hindrances and the province, led by head coach Graham Rowntree, should persevere.     

Rowntree was short 15 squad players due to injury for the side’s 27-13 defeat to Leinster on Saturday – a game in which Joey Carbury, Liam Coombes, Thomas Ahern and Jack O’Sullivan appeared to pick up knocks.   

“I think the spike in injuries that Munster have, that’s down to the fact they have increased training intensity,” Jackman said. 

“I know this for a fact because I went through this in the Dragons where . . . everybody broke and we started to train at a much higher speed and there’s always a challenge . .  . you question yourself when you see players you need breaking down but I remember speaking to Warren Gatland about it and the Welsh S&C coaches who keep an eye on the regions’ data. We’d gone from being the worst in terms of intensity to the highest, so it’s obviously a huge spike and the trauma that causes on the body can lead to soft tissue injuries in particular. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“What Gatland said was, ‘Look, there’s no relegation, it’s going to give your younger players a chance to play. Jared Rosser, Rio Dyer, Taine Basham all played as teenagers . . . and I think that’s going to happen to Munster as well. We’ve seen glimpses of that. Rio Dyer is now in the Welsh squad . . . Taine Basham has played for Wales.

“As long as they have the ability, if you give them the right stimulus, you’ll better equip them for Champions Cup games and international but you have to take the risk. What Munster need to do, and what Gatland advised me and the Dragons, was just keep going.”

To listen to the full episode and enjoy the benefits of membership, including Monday and Wednesday podcasts with Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey, click here.  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie