Tuesday 22 November 2022
Boost for Munster as Keith Earls returns ahead of huge Connacht clash

Antoine Frisch had positive results from the scan on his thigh issue.

1 hour ago 2,235 Views 3 Comments
Keith Earls is back from his thigh injury.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN handed an injury boost with confirmation that experienced wing Keith Earls is among the players who have recovered ahead of this Saturday’s massive URC clash with Connacht at Thomond Park.

The southern province sit 14th in the URC table after the opening seven rounds and are targeting a win over 12th-placed Connacht in this weekend’s inter-provincial derby.

Munster have reported that Earls is back in full training this week after overcoming the thigh injury that has limited him to just one appearance so far this season.

Second row Jean Kleyn [ribs] and wing/centre Liam Coombes [hamstring] are also back in full training after recovering from their injuries.

In a further positive update, centre Antoine Frisch is expected to return to full training following a scan on his thigh issue last week. The classy midfielder impressed in Munster’s recent win over South Africa A.

Ireland international out-half Joey Carbery, who missed last weekend’s Test against Australia due to concussion, is due to complete his return-to-play protocols “with a view to returning to full team training this week” but it remains unclear if he will be available.

There is also some doubt over loosehead Dave Kilcoyne, who has a shoulder issue and whose availability for the Connacht game will be determined later this week.

Unfortunately, tighthead prop Keynan Knox has picked up a short-term knee injury.

Munster’s contingent of international players have now returned to the province’s high performance centre in Limerick.

Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, and Peter O’Mahony featured for Ireland against Australia, while Jeremy Loughman and Calvin Nash were in camp. John Ryan and Kiran McDonald played for the Barbarians against Harlequins, and Malakai Fekitoa was with Tonga for their clash with Uruguay.

Munster still have a substantial injury list including Andrew Conway, who had hoped to recover from his knee injury in late October but remains sidelined.

Also on the longer-term injury list are RG Snyman [knee], Conor Murray [groin], Stephen Archer [ankle], Tom Ahern [shoulder], Fineen Wycherley [shoulder], Paddy Kelly [head], Jack Daly [knee], Jack O’Sullivan [knee].

Murray Kinsella
