More injury woes for Munster but Beirne and Murray to make returns

MUNSTER LOCK EDWIN Edogbo will go for a surgical review of his Achilles tendon injury next week after he was forced off in his side’s St Stephen’s Day defeat to Leinster at Thomond Park.

21-year-old Edogbo has previously ruptured his left Achilles tendon and also injured his right Achilles, with Munster now facing the likelihood of the imposing second row spending another spell on the sidelines.

With RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn also injured at present, Munster may look to bring in short-term cover in the second row, although Fineen Wycherley could return from his shoulder issue for the clash against Connacht in Galway on New Year’s Day, while Tadhg Beirne is available again after sitting out the Leinster game.

Munster’s injury crisis continued to mount during the loss to Leinster, with the province confirming today that centre Alex Nankivell, hooker Diarmuid Barron, and loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne all need scans on the injuries they suffered at Thomond Park.

Barron, who has been captaining the province in recent times, has a foot injury and will go for a scan before getting surgical opinion next week. With Niall Scannell already sidelined, Munster are light at hooker.

Nankivell, who has had an impressive start to life with Munster, picked up an ankle injury against Leinster and will now undergo a scan.

Kilcoyne, meanwhile, suffered a shoulder injury in the same game and also requires a scan to determine the severity of the issue.

Former Munster captain Peter O’Mahony remains among the list of injured players who won’t return for the clash with Connacht in Galway.

Peter O'Mahony remains sidelined. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Also on the Munster injury list are Patrick Campbell [shoulder], Kleyn [eye], Jack Daly [ankle], Liam Coombes [shoulder], Niall Scannell [groin], Snyman [chest/shoulder], Joey Carbery [wrist], Roman Salanoa [knee], Mike Haley [hip], and Cian Hurley [ankle/achilles].

More positively, Munster will be able to call on Beirne and scrum-half Conor Murray again after both Ireland internationals sat out the Leinster game due to the IRFU’s player management protocols.

Munster say that second row Wycherley will “increase his training exposure” this week before a final call is made on his involvement against Connacht.

Meanwhile, Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park remains a doubt for his team’s URC clash with Ulster in Dublin on New Year’s Day.

Ireland international Gibson-Park was named to start Leinster’s meeting with Munster on St Stephen’s Day but he didn’t travel to Limerick and was officially withdrawn before his side’s win.

The influential scrum-half is now a doubt for the home clash against Ulster in four days’ time, with Leinster saying his unspecified injury “will be further assessed” this week after he was withdrawn from the Munster game as a “precaution.”

Leinster can call on hooker John McKee after he returned to full training following his recent hamstring injury.