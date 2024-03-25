Jager and Wycherley recovering from 'minor' surgeries, with Quinn set to miss several weeks

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that tighthead Oli Jager and lock Fineen Wycherley have begun their rehabilitation processes after undergoing “minor procedures” on respective knee injuries.

The southern province have not yet provided recovery timelines for either Jager or Wycherley but both men will be ruled out in the immediate short term, at least, as Munster enter the business end of their season in the URC and Champions Cup.

Additionally, back row Ruadhán Quinn will miss several weeks after suffering a hand injury in Friday night’s victory over the Ospreys in Swansea.

Centre Alex Nankivell, meanwhile, is this week completing return-to-play protocols for a head injury and an assessment of his availability for Saturday’s URC clash with Cardiff at Thomond Park will be made at a later date.

Simon Zebo, meanwhile, could provide a back-three option for this weekend’s visit of the Welsh region as he returns to full training following a low-grade hip problem.

Munster also today welcomed back Ireland contingent Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and Peter O’Mahony to their High Performance Centre in Limerick.