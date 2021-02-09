BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 9 February 2021
Munster's Goggin expected to miss up to two months following surgery on hand

There is positive news, however, for front rows Roman Salanoa and James Cronin.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 7:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,240 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5350196
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that back Dan Goggin will miss seven to eight weeks of action after undergoing surgery on a hand injury sustained in their victory over Benetton at the end of January.

The southern province trained today in Limerick, bolstered by the return of Gavin Coombes who spent last week training with Andy Farrell’s national squad.

Prop Roman Salanoa, who was a late withdrawal from the Benetton game after suffering a back injury in the warm-up, is also back in training.

So too is James Cronin who has recovered from a knee injury.

Munster also confirmed that Calvin Nash (thigh), Rhys Marshall (knee), Keynan Knox (knee), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Neil Cronin (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle) are all continuing to rehab from their respective injuries.

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

