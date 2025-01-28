'External' appointment still on cards for Munster but Jones won't return

IRFU PERFORMANCE DIRECTOR David Humphreys said the union hopes to confirm the identity of Munster’s next permanent head coach in the coming weeks as he indicated that an “external” appointment is still on the cards.

Humphreys also indicated that Felix Jones will not be returning to Munster or any job in Irish rugby in the short term.

Current Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast has stated his desire to step up as the province’s head coach but it could be that the IRFU brings in a senior figure to oversee a coaching staff that includes Prendergast.

Prendergast, defence coach Denis Leamy, and skills and assistant attack coach Mossy Lawler have all extended their contracts with Munster for another two years, something Humphreys feels was important to do given their understanding of the province.

With former head coach Graham Rowntree having departed in October, some Munster supporters hoped for an announcement on his successor by now but Humphreys believes it would have been wrong to rush the process.

Ian Costello has been the interim head coach in the meantime, with Prendergast taking on more influence, while experienced Kiwi coach Chris Boyd joined for a short-term stint as a ‘performance consultant’ over the last two months.

The IRFU and Munster have not yet confirmed the new permanent head coach and Humphreys indicated that they were keen not to rush what is a big call.

“That process has been ongoing since Graham Rowntree’s departure but it was very much a case of not making a quick decision,” said Humphreys in Portugal yesterday.

“We believe that getting the coaching team right in all the provinces is absolutely essential to the longer-term success.

IRFU performance director David Humphreys. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“We know with the squad that Munster have coming through, it’s making sure that any appointment is in place for a longer term.”

Humphreys said he “absolutely believes” the continuity provided by Prendergast, Leamy, and Lawler will be crucial for Munster even if a new boss arrives to lead the coaching group.

“The question is whether or not that group has got all the attributes that’s required to take Munster forward or whether in the period going forward that some additional support is required,” said Humphreys.

“The IRFU have stepped in in that period and Alex Codling [Munster's interim forwards coach] has come in and the feedback has been he’s made a huge impact in terms of not just the lineout but in the broader coaching piece.

“So I have absolutely no doubt that by the time we’re ready to make an appointment, it will put Munster in a very good place going forward.”

Humphreys said the IRFU is pleased with how the coaching staff has managed the period since Rowntree’s departure.

The union’s belief in Prendergast’s quality as a coach was underlined by his appointment as Ireland A coach, with the Limerick man currently part of the Ireland set-up at their pre-Six Nations camp in Portugal.

However, Humphreys stopped short of agreeing with the suggestion that Prendergast getting the Ireland A job was an endorsement of his credentials to be Munster’s next head coach.

“The fact that this process has been ongoing is never any reflection on what’s there,” said Humphreys.

“I think because of the nature of Munster as a club, as a province, because of the level of job that that is, we just had to make sure that we explored every option.

“Mike has been in the period where he’s been head coach and done a really good job supported by Ian Costello and the other appointments that have been made. So we’re very comfortable with the people that are in the room.

Felix Jones won't return to Irish rugby in the short-term. Giuseppe Fama / INPHO Giuseppe Fama / INPHO / INPHO

“To me, from some of the processes that I’ve been involved in, other people looking in, if we go for an external appointment, they will see that as a real strength because they bring not just technical, tactical qualities but it’s also that they bring a real identity of who Munster is and we want Munster to be big going forward.”

Humphreys said that an announcement on the IRFU and Munster’s final decision should come soon.

“We would hope it would be within a few weeks,” he said.

“From our point of view, we have confidence with the people who are in the room, but it’s making sure that the process we now go through ensures we are giving Munster the best chance to be successful and continue to be competitive.”

However, the next permanent Munster coaching ticket will not include former player and attack coach Jones, who left his role with England last month.

Jones won’t be returning to Irish rugby in the short term.

“I have met Felix a couple of times over the course of the last 12 months,” said Humphreys.

“Even before, when I first came into this role, one of the first things I think Irish rugby has done really well over the last decade is if you look around the world we have really good coaches coaching in different countries, in different teams, working with Darragh Sheridan, who is our coaching development officer, giving us as we then look to recruit coaches whether that’s for provinces or for national teams, we’re really connecting with everyone in that conversation.

“Felix has been ongoing but it’s not something in the short term.

“You’d love to see all Irish coaches back coaching in the system, especially ones of the quality of Felix because where it’s different from playing and with the experience he’s got in different clubs, in different countries that ultimately will prepare them better for when those conversations start happening to try and bring them back into the Irish system.”