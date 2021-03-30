BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 30 March 2021
Munster confirm signing of South African forward Jenkins on one-year deal

The 25-year-old will join this summer from Toyota Verblitz in Japan.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,545 Views 36 Comments
Jenkins playing for the Bulls in 2018, with RG Snyman in the background.
Image: Photosport/Joe Allison/INPHO
Jenkins playing for the Bulls in 2018, with RG Snyman in the background.
Jenkins playing for the Bulls in 2018, with RG Snyman in the background.
Image: Photosport/Joe Allison/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of South African forward Jason Jenkins on a one-year contract ahead of next season. 

The 25-year-old, who can play in the second row or at blindside flanker, will join from Toyota Verblitz in Japan this summer. 

Capped once by the Springboks in 2018, Jenkins will come on board following CJ Stander’s retirement, according to Munster boss Johann van Graan.

Jenkins has played the majority of his senior professional rugby in the second row but has experience at blindside for the Bulls in South African and Toyota in Japan.

He previously played alongside Munster lock RG Snyman with the Bulls, for whom he earned more than 50 Super Rugby caps, while he will join another fellow Springbok in Munster in the shape of centre Damian de Allende.

“We’ve had to manage CJ’s recent news and look at what’s needed across our back row next season with Billy [Holland] who provides cover there also retiring at the end of June,” said van Graan.

“I’ve seen Jason’s progression through the South African ranks and while he was highly sought after, I am delighted he will be joining us this summer as I know he will make a great addition to the squad.

“Everyone is aware of the level of players we’re losing from the pack and Jason brings the required level of professionalism, physicality, and athleticism that we can draw on as he competes for his place next season.”

Meanwhile, Munster have confirmed new contracts for several of their promising young players.

Second row Fineen Wycherley has signed a new two-year deal, while hooker Diarmuid Barron has agreed a one-year contract. 

Promising lock Thomas Ahern [two years], loosehead prop Josh Wycherley [two years], out-half Jack Crowley [two years], and back row Jack Daly [one year] have all been promoted from the academy onto senior professional contracts.

“We are delighted to bring through this next crop of talented players,” said van Graan. “Throughout this season in particular we have seen where and how they all add value when taking their opportunities at Munster A and senior level. 

“It’s exciting to oversee their continued progression as this group of ambitious young players strive for success in the red jersey and commit their futures to Munster Rugby.”

