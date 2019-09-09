This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Munster sign Aussie forward Jed Holloway as World Cup cover

Paddy Butler and Peter McCabe have also linked up with the province during pre-season.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 9 Sep 2019, 11:34 AM
1 hour ago 3,228 Views 28 Comments
https://the42.ie/4801391

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Australian forward Jed Holloway as short-term World Cup cover.

The 26-year-old will join the southern province from the Waratahs at the end of September on a two-month deal.

super-rugby-waratahs-crusaders Holloway scores a try for Munster during this year's Super Rugby campaign. Source: AAP/PA Images

Holloway can play in the second row and across the back row, providing Munster boss Johann van Graan with a versatile option after Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander were included in Ireland’s World Cup squad.

Holloway has earned 52 Super Rugby caps for the Waratahs since his debut in 2013, having previously played for the Australia Schools and U20 sides.

The 6ft 5ins back five forward looks like an ideal addition for Munster as they build towards the start of their Guinness Pro14 season against the Dragons at Thomond Park on 28 September.

Holloway’s move is still subject to him being granted a work permit, and he will miss this Friday’s pre-season clash with Declan Kidney’s London Irish in Cork.

queensland-reds-v-new-south-wales-waratahs-suncorp-stadium Holloway is primarily a lock and number eight. Source: AAP/PA Images

Meanwhile, Munster have also confirmed that Paddy Butler and Peter McCabe have linked up with van Graan’s squad in pre-season, albeit without contracts for now.

Back row Butler left Top 14 side Pau this summer after four seasons in France, while loosehead prop McCabe departed Connacht following two years the western province.

Both are Munster natives and have been training with van Graan’s group in recent times.

