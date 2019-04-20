Poll: Who do you think will win this weekend's Champions Cup semi-finals?

The Ricoh Arena and the Aviva Stadium host this weekend's games.

The Ricoh Arena and the Aviva Stadium host this weekend's games.

THE SPOTLIGHT FALLS on the last four clashes of the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend, Leinster and Munster flying the Irish flag as they bid to reach next month’s final.

Saracens and Toulouse stand in the way of the Irish provinces with all four sides bidding to book a spot in the decider in Newcastle on 11 May.

The action begins tomorrow afternoon at the Ricoh Arena (3pm, BT Sport) with Saracens and Munster meeting in a repeat of their 2017 semi-final that saw the English side triumph 26-10. Munster are aiming to end a wait since 2008 for a final appearance.

On Sunday afternoon at the Aviva Stadium (3.15pm, Virgin Media One), there is an Easter Sunday showdown between reigning champions Leinster and French side Toulouse.

The sides have already met twice this season in the pool stage, Toulouse winning out 28-27 in October in France before Leinster reversed that outcome with a 29-13 victory at the RDS in January.

But who do you think will advance? Let us know.

