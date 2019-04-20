This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will win this weekend's Champions Cup semi-finals?

Leinster, Munster, Saracens and Toulouse are all chasing a spot in the final.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 6:45 AM
13 minutes ago 262 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4599178
The Ricoh Arena and the Aviva Stadium host this weekend's games.
Image: INPHO
The Ricoh Arena and the Aviva Stadium host this weekend's games.
The Ricoh Arena and the Aviva Stadium host this weekend's games.
Image: INPHO

THE SPOTLIGHT FALLS on the last four clashes of the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend, Leinster and Munster flying the Irish flag as they bid to reach next month’s final.

Saracens and Toulouse stand in the way of the Irish provinces with all four sides bidding to book a spot in the decider in Newcastle on 11 May.

The action begins tomorrow afternoon at the Ricoh Arena (3pm, BT Sport) with Saracens and Munster meeting in a repeat of their 2017 semi-final that saw the English side triumph 26-10. Munster are aiming to end a wait since 2008 for a final appearance.

On Sunday afternoon at the Aviva Stadium (3.15pm, Virgin Media One), there is an Easter Sunday showdown between reigning champions Leinster and French side Toulouse.

The sides have already met twice this season in the pool stage, Toulouse winning out 28-27 in October in France before Leinster reversed that outcome with a 29-13 victory at the RDS in January. 

But who do you think will advance? Let us know.


Poll Results:

Saracens and Leinster (77)
Saracens and Toulouse (35)
Munster and Leinster (32)
Munster and Toulouse (19)




