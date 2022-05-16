Coombes returns for Munster but Zebo and De Allende ruled out of Leinster trip

Coombes is back in training with Munster this week.

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the return to training of number eight Gavin Coombes ahead of Saturday’s crucial URC clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

While Coombes has recovered from his ankle injury and is joined in resuming training this week by fellow back rows Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan, there is also bad news for Munster.

Wing Simon Zebo and inside centre Damian de Allende have been ruled out of the Leinster game, with Munster targeting a win that could secure them a home quarter-final and possible home semi-final.

Zebo is being managed for a chest/rib injury, according to Munster, while de Allende has suffered a chest injury too.

Captain Peter O’Mahony remains a doubt for this weekend’s game, having been replaced against Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-final two weekends ago due to “a persistent stinger” in his shoulder.

Munster will manage him over the coming days, while there is also uncertainty over fullback Mike Haley, who failed a head injury assessment during the Toulouse game and has been going through the return-to-play protocols. The southern province will make calls on Haley and O’Mahony later this week.

Scrum-half Neil Cronin will miss out after picking up an ankle issue in training last week and he is now set for a scan on that injury.

In more positive news, prop James French is reintegrating into Munster training this week as he nears a return from his knee injury.

Tadhg Beirne [thigh], John Hodnett [knee], Dave Kilcoyne [neck], and RG Snyman [knee] all remain sidelined.

