Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 16 May 2022
Advertisement

Coombes returns for Munster but Zebo and De Allende ruled out of Leinster trip

Captain Peter O’Mahony and fullback Mike Haley are also still doubts.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 16 May 2022, 2:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,037 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5765376
Coombes is back in training with Munster this week.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Coombes is back in training with Munster this week.
Coombes is back in training with Munster this week.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the return to training of number eight Gavin Coombes ahead of Saturday’s crucial URC clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

While Coombes has recovered from his ankle injury and is joined in resuming training this week by fellow back rows Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan, there is also bad news for Munster.

Wing Simon Zebo and inside centre Damian de Allende have been ruled out of the Leinster game, with Munster targeting a win that could secure them a home quarter-final and possible home semi-final.

Zebo is being managed for a chest/rib injury, according to Munster, while de Allende has suffered a chest injury too.

Captain Peter O’Mahony remains a doubt for this weekend’s game, having been replaced against Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-final two weekends ago due to “a persistent stinger” in his shoulder.

Munster will manage him over the coming days, while there is also uncertainty over fullback Mike Haley, who failed a head injury assessment during the Toulouse game and has been going through the return-to-play protocols. The southern province will make calls on Haley and O’Mahony later this week.

Scrum-half Neil Cronin will miss out after picking up an ankle issue in training last week and he is now set for a scan on that injury.

In more positive news, prop James French is reintegrating into Munster training this week as he nears a return from his knee injury.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Tadhg Beirne [thigh], John Hodnett [knee], Dave Kilcoyne [neck], and RG Snyman [knee] all remain sidelined.

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie