GAA announce referees for Munster, Leinster and Joe McDonagh hurling finals

THE GAA HAVE today anounced the referees for next weekend’s three high-profile inter-county hurling finals.

Cork’s Colm Lyons will take charge of Sunday’s Munster decider in Thurles. Throw-in is 4pm for a game that sees Limerick and Clare meet at this stage for the third successive year, with Limerick chasing a sixth successive title.

On Saturday in Croke Park, it’s the Leinster final as reigning champions Kilkenny face Dublin at 6pm, Waterford’s Thomas Walsh officiating here.

Before that in the Joe McDonagh Cup final, it’ll be Laois against Offaly with Antrim’s Colm McDonald taking charge for a game that starts at 3.30pm.