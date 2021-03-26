Byrne starts at 10 for Leinster as Munster go full strength for Pro14 final

Byrne and Carbery start at 10 for Leinster and Munster.

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED Ross Byrne to start at out-half in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 final against Munster at the RDS [KO 5pm, eir Sport/TG4].

Johnny Sexton is on the Leinster bench along with Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird, but Leo Cullen has brought Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, Robbie Henshaw, and Jordan Larmour straight back into his starting XV.

Meanwhile, Munster have named their strongest team to start, with Joey Carbery at out-half and Ireland internationals Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls, and Conor Murray coming back in.

Dave Kilcoyne is on the bench having had to come through the return-to-play protocols this week after a head injury in Ireland’s win over England, with the in-form James Cronin starting at loosehead prop.

With Sexton on the bench, scrum-half Luke McGrath captains Leinster, who have gone for the returning Hugo Keenan and Larmour in their back three along with Dave Kearney, meaning James Lowe is on the bench. Devin Toner will become Leinster’s most-capped player of all time on 262 as he partners Scott Fardy in the second row.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Ross Molony

20 Ryan Baird

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Johnny Sexton

23. James Lowe

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Conor Murray

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Gavin Coombes

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Stephen Archer

19. Billy Holland

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Craig Casey

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Rory Scannell

Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].

