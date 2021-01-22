BE PART OF THE TEAM

Munster and Leinster named locked-and-loaded teams for Thomond Park clash

Both provinces have impressive matchday 23s for the Guinness Pro14 meeting.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 22 Jan 2021, 12:12 PM
40 minutes ago 3,133 Views 18 Comments
Garry Ringrose returns for Leinster, while CJ Stander is set for his 150th Munster cap.
LEINSTER HAVE WELCOMED Garry Ringrose back from a jaw injury for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Munster at Thomond Park [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport].

Both provinces have named locked-and-loaded matchday 23s for the eagerly-anticipated derby in Limerick.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has opted for Sean Cronin at hooker ahead of Ronan Kelleher, while Jimmy O’Brien gets a start on the left wing. James Lowe will not make a return from injury this weekend, while Dave Kearney also misses out.

Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier have to settle for places on the bench as Leinster go for a starting back row of Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors, and Caelan Doris.

Scott Fardy partners James Ryan in the second row, with Ryan Baird and Devin Toner absent from the squad. Dan Leavy is another player to miss out for Leinster.

Meanwhile, Munster boss Johann van Graan has also named a very strong team, with CJ Stander set for his 150th appearance in the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes.

Andrew Conway is absent once again – having last played in mid-December – so the back three is made up of Shane Daly, Mike Haley, and Keith Earls.

Rhys Marshall wins the race to start at hooker, with Niall Scannell backing him up and Kevin O’Byrne missing out altogether.

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9 Conor Murray

1. James Cronin
2. Rhys Marshall
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Gavin Coombes
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Craig Casey
22. Ben Healy
23 Rory Scannell 

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan 
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw 
11. Jimmy O’Brien 
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath 

1. Cian Healy
2. Sean Cronin
3. Andrew Porter 
4. Scott Fardy 
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock 
7. Will Connors 
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher 
17. Ed Byrne
18. Thomas Clarkson 
19. Ross Molony 
20. Jack Conan 
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Josh van der Flier

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU].

