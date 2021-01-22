Munster and Leinster named locked-and-loaded teams for Thomond Park clash

Garry Ringrose returns for Leinster, while CJ Stander is set for his 150th Munster cap.

LEINSTER HAVE WELCOMED Garry Ringrose back from a jaw injury for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Munster at Thomond Park [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport].

Both provinces have named locked-and-loaded matchday 23s for the eagerly-anticipated derby in Limerick.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has opted for Sean Cronin at hooker ahead of Ronan Kelleher, while Jimmy O’Brien gets a start on the left wing. James Lowe will not make a return from injury this weekend, while Dave Kearney also misses out.

Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier have to settle for places on the bench as Leinster go for a starting back row of Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors, and Caelan Doris.

Scott Fardy partners James Ryan in the second row, with Ryan Baird and Devin Toner absent from the squad. Dan Leavy is another player to miss out for Leinster.

Meanwhile, Munster boss Johann van Graan has also named a very strong team, with CJ Stander set for his 150th appearance in the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes.

Andrew Conway is absent once again – having last played in mid-December – so the back three is made up of Shane Daly, Mike Haley, and Keith Earls.

Rhys Marshall wins the race to start at hooker, with Niall Scannell backing him up and Kevin O’Byrne missing out altogether.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Keith Earls

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9 Conor Murray

1. James Cronin

2. Rhys Marshall

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Gavin Coombes

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Stephen Archer

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Craig Casey

22. Ben Healy

23 Rory Scannell

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Sean Cronin

3. Andrew Porter

4. Scott Fardy

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Ed Byrne

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Ross Molony

20. Jack Conan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Josh van der Flier

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU].