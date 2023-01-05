Healy starts at 10 and Coombes moves to second row as Munster name team for Lions clash

BEN HEALY HAS been promoted to the Munster starting team for Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions at Musgrave Park [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV] following his match-winning cameo off the bench against Ulster on New Year’s Day.

The out-half’s last-ditch try and conversion in Belfast saw Munster take a one-point win in Ulster and head coach Graham Rowntree has now handed Healy – who will join Edinburgh at the end of the season – his first URC start since October.

Healy’s inclusion is one of six changes to the starting XV for tomorrow’s game in Cork, with Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and John Hodnett also coming into the side.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Shane Daly and Coombes – who makes a first apperance since September following injury – named on the wings.

Malakai Fekitoa moves to outside centre and is joined in midfield by Scannell, while Healy and Paddy Patterson start together in the half-back positions for the first time since the November win over South Africa A.

Wycherley, Barron and Roman Salanoa are named in the front row, while in the second row, a positional switch sees Gavin Coombes named alongside Jean Kleyn. Coombes’ only previous start in the Munster second row came against Benetton in March 2022.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side from the backrow, where he is joined by Hodnett and Alex Kendellen.

On the bench, Dan Goggin is in line for his first appearance since September.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Shane Daly

13. Malakai Fekitoa

12. Rory Scannell

11. Liam Coombes

10. Ben Healy

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Roman Salanoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Gavin Coombes

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. John Hodnett

8. Alex Kendellen

Replacements:

16. Scott Buckley

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Stephen Archer

19. Cian Hurley

20. Jack O’Sullivan

21. Conor Murray

22. Dan Goggin

23. Patrick Campbell

Emirates Lions:

15. Quan Horn

14. Stean Pienaar

13. Henco van Wyk

12. Marius Louw (captain),

11. Edwill van der Merwe

10. Jordan Hendrikse

9. Morne van den Berg

1. JP Smith

2. PJ Botha

3. Asenathi Ntlabakanye

4. Ruan Venter

5. Darrien Landsberg

6. Jarod Cairns

7. Emile van Heerden

8. Emmanuel Tshituka

Replacements:

16. Michael van Vuuren

17. Morgan Naude

18. Ruan Smith

19. Willem Alberts

20. Sibusiso Sangweni

21. Andre Warner

22. Gianni Lombard

23. Manuel Rass

