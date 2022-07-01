Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 1 July 2022
Advertisement

Munster to take on Kidney's London Irish in pre-season clash

The Graham Rowntree era gets underway with two friendlies in Cork.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 1 Jul 2022, 2:06 PM
12 minutes ago 221 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5805182
Dan Goggin scores against London Irish in 2019.
Dan Goggin scores against London Irish in 2019.
Dan Goggin scores against London Irish in 2019.

MUNSTER WILL WELCOME Declan Kidney’s London Irish to Cork for the province’s second pre-season fixture ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Graham Rowntree is taking over as the new Munster head coach this summer and he will begin his reign with pre-season friendlies against two Premiership sides.

Munster had already confirmed that Gloucester will visit Musgrave Park on Friday 26 August [KO 7.30pm] and have now announced that they will face Kidney’s Exiles at the same venue on Friday 2 September [KO 7.30pm].

Munster and London Irish will compete for the Jack Wakefield Memorial Trophy, which is named after a young London Irish supporter who passed away in 2005. The trophy is up for grabs any time London Irish take on an Irish province in a challenge game.

London Irish finished eighth in the Premiership this season and reached the Challenge Cup quarter-finals. Former Ireland assistant coach Les Kiss is the head coach of the English club, working alongside ex-Munster, Leinster and Ireland boss Kidney.

The Exiles’ senior squad includes former Ireland out-half Paddy Jackson, ex-Leinster scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan, and former Ireland underage internationals Jack Cooke and Caolan Englefield.

There is plenty of excitement within Munster about the start of the Rowntree era, particularly after a disappointing end to Johann van Graan’s time in charge.

The southern province were well beaten by Ulster in this season’s URC quarter-finals, having been edged out by Toulouse in a penalty shootout in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Rowntree will have a new coaching team around him, with Mike Prendergast joining as attack coach, Denis Leamy coming on board as defence coach, and Andi Kyriacou being promoted from the academy to the forwards coach role.

Munster have signed Irish-qualified centre Antoine Frisch, University of Exeter hooker Chris Moore, and former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa – who is currently with the Tonga squad for the Pacific Nations Cup – ahead of next season, while five academy players are being promoted to senior contracts.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie