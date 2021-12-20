Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 20 December 2021
Advertisement

New Cork, Kerry and Tipp bosses set for first games as Munster pre-season fixtures released

The inter-county action begins on Sunday 2 January in the province.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 20 Dec 2021, 12:30 PM
27 minutes ago 558 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5635777
Keith Ricken, Jack O'Connor and Colm Bonnar are all in charge.
Image: INPHO
Keith Ricken, Jack O'Connor and Colm Bonnar are all in charge.
Keith Ricken, Jack O'Connor and Colm Bonnar are all in charge.
Image: INPHO

THE RETURN OF the GAA pre-season competitions sees new senior managers discover their first games in charge, as the Munster Council finalised their fixture details today.

The January fixtures for the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup and the McGrath Cup football competition have both been released.

In hurling, new Tipperary boss Colm Bonnar will start out with a first competitive clash in Tralee on Saturday 8 January as his team face Kerry, who will be managed by Waterford’s Stephen Molumphy for the first time.

Then in football, Ephie Fitzgerald, the Cork All-Ireland ladies football winning supremo, will be at the helm as Waterford play Clare in the first Munster action of the New Year on Sunday 2 January.

Later that week on Wednesday 5 January, Jack O’Connor’s third spell in charge of the Kerry footballers will begin when they host Limerick in Austin Stack Park. 

The following night on Thursday 6 January, Keith Ricken begins life as Cork senior football boss with a long trip to Miltown Malbay for their clash with Clare.

Here are the fixtures in full:

2022 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup

Saturday 8 January – Quarter-final

  • Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.

Friday 14 January – Semi-finals

  • Clare v Waterford, Sixmilebridge, 7pm
  • Limerick v Tipperary/Kerry, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm

Saturday 22 January – Final

john-kiely-celebrates-with-the-liam-maccarthy Limerick's All-Ireland winning manager John Kiely. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2022 McGrath Cup

Sunday 2 January

  • Group 1: Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

Wednesday 5 January

  • Group 2: Kerry v Limerick, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

Thursday 6 January

  • Group 1: Clare v Cork, Miltown Malbay, 7pm.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Sunday 9 January

  • Group 2: Limerick v Tipperary, Rathkeale, 2pm.

Tuesday 11 January

  • Group 1: Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Wednesday 12 January

  • Group 2: Tipperary v Kerry, Dr Morris Park, Thurles, 7pm.

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie