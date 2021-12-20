New Cork, Kerry and Tipp bosses set for first games as Munster pre-season fixtures released

Keith Ricken, Jack O'Connor and Colm Bonnar are all in charge.

Keith Ricken, Jack O'Connor and Colm Bonnar are all in charge.

THE RETURN OF the GAA pre-season competitions sees new senior managers discover their first games in charge, as the Munster Council finalised their fixture details today.

The January fixtures for the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup and the McGrath Cup football competition have both been released.

In hurling, new Tipperary boss Colm Bonnar will start out with a first competitive clash in Tralee on Saturday 8 January as his team face Kerry, who will be managed by Waterford’s Stephen Molumphy for the first time.

Then in football, Ephie Fitzgerald, the Cork All-Ireland ladies football winning supremo, will be at the helm as Waterford play Clare in the first Munster action of the New Year on Sunday 2 January.

Later that week on Wednesday 5 January, Jack O’Connor’s third spell in charge of the Kerry footballers will begin when they host Limerick in Austin Stack Park.

The following night on Thursday 6 January, Keith Ricken begins life as Cork senior football boss with a long trip to Miltown Malbay for their clash with Clare.

Here are the fixtures in full:

2022 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup

Saturday 8 January – Quarter-final

Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.

Friday 14 January – Semi-finals

Clare v Waterford, Sixmilebridge, 7pm

Limerick v Tipperary/Kerry, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm

Saturday 22 January – Final

Limerick's All-Ireland winning manager John Kiely. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

2022 McGrath Cup

Sunday 2 January

Group 1: Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

Wednesday 5 January

Group 2: Kerry v Limerick, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

Thursday 6 January

Group 1: Clare v Cork, Miltown Malbay, 7pm.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Sunday 9 January

Group 2: Limerick v Tipperary, Rathkeale, 2pm.

Tuesday 11 January

Group 1: Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Wednesday 12 January

Group 2: Tipperary v Kerry, Dr Morris Park, Thurles, 7pm.

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: