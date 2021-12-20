New Cork, Kerry and Tipp bosses set for first games as Munster pre-season fixtures released

THE RETURN OF the GAA pre-season competitions sees new senior managers discover their first games in charge, as the Munster Council finalised their fixture details today.
The January fixtures for the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup and the McGrath Cup football competition have both been released.
In hurling, new Tipperary boss Colm Bonnar will start out with a first competitive clash in Tralee on Saturday 8 January as his team face Kerry, who will be managed by Waterford’s Stephen Molumphy for the first time.
Then in football, Ephie Fitzgerald, the Cork All-Ireland ladies football winning supremo, will be at the helm as Waterford play Clare in the first Munster action of the New Year on Sunday 2 January.
Later that week on Wednesday 5 January, Jack O’Connor’s third spell in charge of the Kerry footballers will begin when they host Limerick in Austin Stack Park.
The following night on Thursday 6 January, Keith Ricken begins life as Cork senior football boss with a long trip to Miltown Malbay for their clash with Clare.
Here are the fixtures in full:
2022 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup
Saturday 8 January – Quarter-final
- Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.
Friday 14 January – Semi-finals
- Clare v Waterford, Sixmilebridge, 7pm
- Limerick v Tipperary/Kerry, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm
Saturday 22 January – Final
2022 McGrath Cup
Sunday 2 January
- Group 1: Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.
Wednesday 5 January
- Group 2: Kerry v Limerick, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.
Thursday 6 January
- Group 1: Clare v Cork, Miltown Malbay, 7pm.
Sunday 9 January
- Group 2: Limerick v Tipperary, Rathkeale, 2pm.
Tuesday 11 January
- Group 1: Cork v Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.
Wednesday 12 January
- Group 2: Tipperary v Kerry, Dr Morris Park, Thurles, 7pm.
