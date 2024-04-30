Advertisement
Munster MFC round-up

Clare minors clinch Daryl Darcy Cup to set up Munster semi-final against Cork

Defending champions Kerry will play Tipperary in the other semi-final clash next week.
9.54pm, 30 Apr 2024
Munster minor football championship

Phase 1 final: Clare 2-12 Tipperary 0-10

Quarter-final: Kerry 0-12 Cork 1-7

SECOND-HALF GOALS from Shane O’Connell and Conor Burke helped Clare clinch the Daryl Darcy Cup as winners of Phase 1 of the Munster minor football championship.

Tipperary were five-point winners when these sides met in the round robin a fortnight ago, but Clare turned the tables in Rathkeale on Tuesday evening to win by eight.

Dermot Coughlan’s Banner will play Cork in the semi-finals next Tuesday, 7 May, while Tipperary must now regroup for a last-four clash with holders Kerry.

The Kingdom held off a spirited Cork side in Austin Stack Park this evening, winning their quarter-final clash by two points.

Cork’s Danny Miskella scored the game’s only goal with a first-half penalty, but the visitors still trailed by 0-7 to 1-2 at the break.

Kerry could never put daylight between the sides in the second half and when Cathal McCarthy pointed with four minutes to play, Cork again trailed by the minimum, 0-10 to 1-6.

Jack Joy and Cian MacGearailt added late points to make Kerry’s win safe.

