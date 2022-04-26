Clare and Waterford advance as Munster semi-final draw confirmed

Oisin Whelan was in good scoring form against Kerry.

Munster MHC quarter-finals

Limerick 0-10 Waterford 2-12

Clare 2-31 Kerry 0-7

WATERFORD AND CLARE advanced to the last four of the Munster MHC last after quarter-final wins tonight.

Waterford will play Tipperary away while Clare travel to Cork in the semi-finals next Tuesday evening.

The Deise enjoyed a 2-12 to 0-10 win over Limerick. They led by 2-4 to 0-8 at the interval after goals from Jack Twomey and Peter Cummins.

Waterford encountered little difficult in the second-half as they restricted Limerick to just two points.

Meanwhile, Clare ran out 30-point winners against Kerry.

The Banner enjoyed a commanding 1-16 to 0-4 interval lead, with Oisin Whelan grabbing their first goal. Cian Neylon bagged Clare’s second after the restart, as Whelan finished with 1-8.