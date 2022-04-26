Clare and Waterford advance as Munster semi-final draw confirmed

Munster MHC quarter-finals
Limerick 0-10 Waterford 2-12
Clare 2-31 Kerry 0-7
**************
WATERFORD AND CLARE advanced to the last four of the Munster MHC last after quarter-final wins tonight.
Waterford will play Tipperary away while Clare travel to Cork in the semi-finals next Tuesday evening.
The Deise enjoyed a 2-12 to 0-10 win over Limerick. They led by 2-4 to 0-8 at the interval after goals from Jack Twomey and Peter Cummins.
Waterford encountered little difficult in the second-half as they restricted Limerick to just two points.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Meanwhile, Clare ran out 30-point winners against Kerry.
The Banner enjoyed a commanding 1-16 to 0-4 interval lead, with Oisin Whelan grabbing their first goal. Cian Neylon bagged Clare’s second after the restart, as Whelan finished with 1-8.
Clare's top scorer Oisin Whelan with 1-8 in tonight's win over Kerry.— Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) April 26, 2022
Cian Neylon scored Clare's 2nd goal pic.twitter.com/rGpnpw6B3M
COMMENTS (2)