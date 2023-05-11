Cork edge out Kerry to set up Munster minor semi-final with Tipperary

CORK WILL TAKE on Tipperary in their Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final next week after edging out Kerry by four points in their quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipp’s defeat to Limerick in the round-robin final in Mallow means the latter will then face the Kingdom in the other semi-final, with both fixtures set for Thursday, 18 May.

Cork beat Kerry on a score of 2-12 to 0-14, extending their two-point half-time lead after the interval amid swirling wind conditions.

An 18th-minute goal from the penalty spot from joint-captain Sean Coakley helped the Rebels clear in the first half after Kerry had struck four unanswered points.

Three minutes into the second period Cork added to their lead thanks to another goal, this time from Dara Sheedy. The sides traded scores but Kerry’s attack was largely kept at bay as they failed to find the goal that would help bring them back into contention.

There was an equally tense affair in the round-robin between Tipperary and Limerick, a game which was on the brink until a dramatic finale.

When Tipp netted in the 35th minute courtesy of Charlie Grace, it was the first time they led since hitting two quick points inside seven minutes.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Cork’s Mark Hetherington with Daniel Kirby of Kerry. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Grace’s effort made it 1-4 to 0-6, and until the 57th minute it looked as if the Premier County would have enough for victory.

But Darragh Hogan’s late goal, following up after goalkeeper Pete Boland had made a good save, swung the balance of power again.

Substitute Ronan O’Connell was able to add an extra bit of gloss to secure a three-point lead.

With the semi-finals now confirmed, sides will do battle for a place in the final on 2 June.

Results

Munster minor football championship

Cork 2-12 Kerry 0-14 – Quarter-final Scorers for Cork: D Sheedy (1-5, 2f); G Holland (1-0, 1p); S Coakley (0-3); M Hetherington, T Cullinane, D O’Mullane and J O’Leary (0-1 each). Scorers for Kerry: P Lane (0-7, 5f); D Kirby, A Carey (0-2 each); J Hoare (’45’), P Moynihan and R Carroll (0-1 each).