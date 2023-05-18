Kerry to face Cork in Munster minor football final for second succesive year

Results

Munster minor football semi-finals

Limerick 1-2 Kerry 1-19, Newcastlewest, 6.45pm

Tipperary 1-11 Cork 5-9, Thurles, 7pm

KERRY WILL meet Cork in the Munster minor football final after both sides overcame Limerick and Tipperary in their respective semis this evening.

It is the second successive year Cork will play Kerry in the final, which takes place on 2 June.

The teams already met last week, as Cork won 2-12 to 0-14 in the minor football quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It was a convincing 5-9 to 1-11 win tonight for Cork.

Dara Sheedy, Sean Coakley (2), and Denis O’Mullane (2) were the goalscorers for the Rebels.

The teams were level at the break 1-4 to 0-7 but Cork pulled away from their rivals thereafter and were leading 4-8 to 0-8 23 minutes into the second half before Tipp finished strongly, with a goal from Charlie Grace helping to put a more respectable look on the scoreline.

Kerry earned a similarly comprehensive win, beating Limerick 1-19 to 1-2.

The underdogs were ahead thanks to an early goal from Padraig Murphy but the Kingdom took control from there.

A couple of points from Paddy Lane helped them go in 0-6 to 1-1 ahead at half-time and they got better from there.

A red card early in the second half for Aidan O’Shea didn’t help Limerick’s cause, while a late goal from Darragh Hogan helped seal an easy 17-point victory for his side.