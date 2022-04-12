O'Sullivan hits 3-10 as Cork reach semi-finals, Tipperary join them in last four

Ross O'Sullivan fires home a goal for Cork. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Results

Munster minor hurling championship

Group 1 Round 2

Tipperary 2-13 Clare 0-13

Group 2 Round 2

Cork 4-21 Limerick 2-14

******

Advertisement

CORK AND TIPPERARY booked their places in the semi-finals of the Munster minor hurling championship with victories this evening over Limerick and Clare respectively.

Cork built on last week’s opening win over Kerry by cruising past Limerick by 13 points at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Ross O’Sullivan was the scoring star of the show for the winners, firing 3-10 out of his team’s 4-21 tally.

The result ensures Cork will top Group 1 and advance straight to the semi-finals. Limerick take on Kerry next Wednesday night in the Gaelic Grounds, both teams are now destined to be in the quarter-finals with the last group game results determining who finishes second and third.

Na Piarsaigh club man O’Sullivan, who featured in last year’s All-Ireland minor winning campaign, scored 3-6 of his tally from play, but it was attacking colleague Sean O’Donoghue who struck the opening goal of the game.

Limerick responded with Darren Collopy finding the net but they were chasing the game by half-time as O’Sullivan raised his first green flag to leave Cork ahead 2-12 to 1-7 at the interval.

Cork kicked on in the second half with O’Sullivan bagging two more goals and Limerick did get a goal of their own courtesy of Mark Field.

Darren Collopy attempts to beat Daniel O'Connell to the ball. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Tipperary struck two crucial second-half goals to defeat Clare in Thurles, as they claimed a second victory in the wake of last week’s win over Waterford.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The match was evenly-balanced at half-time, the teams drawing 0-8 apiece, but then Tipperary pounced for those goals in the third quarter from Paddy McCormack and Tom Delaney, those strikes propelling them to an eventual six-point win.

Clare host Waterford in Sixmilebridge next Tuesday night, 19 April, in the final group game.

*****

Get set for the summer by listening to The42 GAA Weekly’s Football Championship preview pod here, and get 50% off an annual membership when you sign up this week using the code CHAMPIONSHIP2022 at members.the42.ie

Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud