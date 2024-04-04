Tipperary defeat Cork and Clare beat Waterford in Munster minor hurling openers

Results

Munster minor hurling championship round 1

Tipperary 1-19 Cork 2-12

Clare 0-22 Waterford 0-13

TIPPERARY AND CLARE both got off to a winning start tonight in the Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship as the round-robin action commenced.

Tipperary got off to a flying start as they struck an unanswered 1-3 early in the game, Cillian Minogue raising the green flag, before Cork’s opening score arrived courtesy of a goal from Mark O’Brien. Yet Tipperary were not deterred and had surged 1-10 to 1-3 clear with only six minutes remaining in the first half.

For John Meyler’s Cork team, there was to be a first-half fightback with a Luke Murphy goal helping them only trail 1-11 to 2-6 at half time. They were level early in the second half courtesy of O’Brien and Murphy points, but Tipperary outscored them 0-8 to 0-4 for the remainder of the game. Stefan Tobin, Aaron Cagney and Eoghan Doughan all impressed in the scoring stakes for James Woodlock’s team.

Earlier in Ennis, Clare made home advantage count as they defeated Waterford by 0-22 to 0-13.

Brian O’Connell had only three of last year’s All-Ireland minor winning squad to call upon, but he saw two of his attackers star with Cratloe’s Marc O’Brien shooting 0-8 and Clarecastle’s Harry Doherty scoring 0-3.

Clare were ahead 0-13 to 0-7 at half-time and kept Waterford at arm’s length from there, Ballygunner’s Mark Hartley bagging 0-6 for the Deise, while his clubmate Jack Power hit three points.

The next round of games on Thursday 11 April see Cork host Limerick in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, while Waterford entertain Tipperary at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan.