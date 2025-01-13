Momentum from Saracens win could kick Munster's season into life

THEY COULDN’T, COULD they? After a weekend in which Munster delivered a major boost to their Champions Cup ambitions by toppling Saracens at Thomond Park, the province will now head to Northampton Saints with a shot at booking a home game in the round of 16.

It’s still a tall order against a Northampton side that will be hurting following their surprise 45-35 loss away to Stade Francais, but Munster will make the trip to Franklin’s Gardens knowing their fate is in their own hands.

The weekend’s results ensured things remain tight at the top of Pool 3, with second-placed Munster (10 points) now just a point off the Saints, who are already guaranteed their place in the knockouts. Saracens are also on 10 points (only behind Munster on points difference) and will be expected to add to their total when they host Castres (9 points) on Sunday afternoon, by which time Mark McCall’s men will already know exactly what they need to do. The other Pool 3 games sees the Bulls (0 points) host Stade (5 points) at 1pm on Saturday.

The top four in each pool advance and so Munster are sitting pretty ahead of the final weekend of group-stage action.

“I suppose it puts it in our hands to a certain degree,” said interim head coach Ian Costello.

Interim head coach Ian Costello. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“We’ve got to assume Saracens will get five, I think that would be likely for their last game, at home. So we’ve got to go, first of all, go and try and win the game at Northampton and then there’s a good chance that gives us a home round of 16, or it will. So if we top the group the seeding can be important as well.”

Munster will bounce into the week after a massive finish helped them over the line against Saracens. Following a poor, error-filled start to the contest, Munster looked more connected across the second half and the energy sprung from their bench was key to the two quick-fire tries in the 59th and 64th minutes that changed the complexion of the game.

After battling hard to get their noses in front Munster then dug in to defend their lead and hold a frustrated Saracens side tryless.

It felt like the type of night that could lift a whole season. It’s been a rocky road for Munster over the last few months but internally, the province have felt they were on the right track. Winning a game they easily could have lost will bolster that belief.

“I think what’s really important, I said it inside (the dressing room) as well, was our prep this week. Our prep has been building really nicely and I can’t say enough about how hard, and I’ve said it repeatedly and it’s probably sounded hollow, in our building it has been very different. We’ve been prepping really well, there’s been real tightness, real connection and alignment and the character, fight and work rate stuff has been there as a really solid foundation and there was bit more accuracy tonight.

“We have to carry that through into Northampton. They are lethal. I think if you watch Northampton they can score anywhere at any time and they can change a scoreboard so quickly. We just have to make sure that our next seven days, we had 10 days to prep for that game which was huge, the next seven days have to be on point and we have to arrive again with the right mindset and really fresh to give ourselves a chance of topping that group.

I don’t think it will be 6-3 at Northampton. I don’t think there will be a lack of tries so the team that wins will have to score a few tries as well.”

Munster and Northampton are well acquainted at this stage, with the Saints getting the better of the province home and away last season. Yet the defending Premiership champions have struggled for form across the current campaign and sit eighth in their domestic table, having lost five of their 10 games.

However before the Stade game Northampton were tracking nicely, winning four of their five previous fixtures across the Premiership and Champions Cup. If Munster are to take back-to-back English scalps, they will need to stamp out the errors and be clinical in the opposition 22.

“I think Sarries play a different type of game (to Northampton) and they’ve got some very good individuals but it’s their physicality that adds up and that momentum they can get on top of you,” said Costello.

They can get at you through your set-piece and through the air. Northampton is a whole different threat altogether. They have unbelievable speed, probably the best passing team that I’ve seen and they’re just starting to hit a bit of form.

“We have had some good battles over there. We will take a lot of confidence from keeping them (Saracens) scoreless but we have to be realistic and know that it is a whole different threat.”

Munster could be strengthened by the return of Peter O’Mahony. Costello said the flanker was ‘touch and go’ for the Saracens game but could be fit for the round four tie.

Peter O'Mahony could return against Northampton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Costello also confirmed Munster will not be in a position to extend Dian Bleuler’s contract. The South African loosehead joined the province on a short-term deal from the Sharks in November and has impressed in the Munster jersey, receiving a massive ovation when replaced after his impactful, try-scoring performance against Saracens. The 25-year-old will be available for Northampton but will soon be heading back to the Sharks.

“He’s here for a set period and there isn’t any scope to extend beyond that,” Costello explained.

“That is the agreement that we went in with at the start. The IRFU through David Humphreys were unbelievably accommodating at the start in terms of facilitating that process but we always knew there was an end date which we will share with everybody in the next week. He will be here next week, he will be playing against Northampton.”