Thomond Park all set for another cracking European battle

THERE’S A BIG day out for Munster fans in Cork coming down the tracks quickly, with the Crusaders visiting Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 3 February, but before that one-off showpiece, they’re to be treated to what could be another great occasion in Limerick.

This evening’s battle with Northampton at Thomond Park [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ/TNT] is crucial to the province’s season.

Munster can qualify for the Champions Cup round of 16 with just a single losing bonus point but no one wants to limp through that way. Fresh from a season-boosting win away to Toulon last weekend, Graham Rowntree’s men are in the mood for one of those famous Thomond Park nights.

The problem is that Northampton have rocked up in Limerick with no shortage of motivation to continue the superb form that has seen them losing just three of their 14 games this season. Phil Dowson’s men are top of the Premiership and Pool 3 of the Champions Cup. Their knock-out place is already secure but they’re going after a top seeding with a win this evening.

The Saints have been playing excellent, balanced rugby. They kick the ball more than most, they have been defending well under ex-rugby league man Lee Radford, their forwards have been muscular, and their attack is clever and precise under the guidance of Sam Vesty.

With seven players in the England squad for the upcoming Six Nations, including clever 21-year-old out-half Fin Smith, creative scrum-half Alex Mitchell, influential fullback George Furbank, and dynamic back row Tom Pearson, it’s a group full of talent.

But this is a big test in their journey. Thomond Park isn’t an easy place to come and have things your way, particularly when it’s heaving. Munster said 24,000 of the 25,600 tickets had been snapped up by yesterday afternoon. If the rain holds off today, it might be full by kick-off.

Munster will have a big home crowd behind them. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Munster will back themselves to push Northampton to a place they haven’t been so far this season, providing an acid test of the English side’s progress in front of a vocal crowd belting out ‘Zombie’ and the rest of their anthems.

What’s as relevant is that Rowntree’s men delivered a genuinely good performance last weekend after their rough patch around the festive period. Their lineout in Toulon was finally solid, their defensive work was destructive, they were lethal in attack, and they had better balance between running and kicking. Too often in that bad run of results, Munster were guilty of overplaying.

The injury situation continues to ease after Peter O’Mahony and Niall Scannell’s influential returns last weekend. Tighthead prop Oli Jager is back from concussion for this one, straight back into the starting XV days after finding out he will train with Andy Farrell’s Ireland for the first time next week.

Munster’s front row of Jeremy Loughman, Scannell, and John Ryan were excellent in Toulon and that’s the standard Rowntree needs from the big men every single time if they’re to be a consistent force.

A huge amount is going on away from the pitch in Munster right now. They’re making final decisions on a few players’ contracts. Other negotiations might only be starting. New Ireland captain O’Mahony’s future remains up in the air.

But as last weekend showed, all of that fades into the background when Munster are on song. The crowd in Limerick are sure to bring their voices and Rowntree’s men need to continue the rhythm of last weekend if they’re to push past a good Northampton team.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Calvin Nash

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Oli Jager

4. Tom Ahern

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. Josh Wycherley

18. John Ryan

19. Brian Gleeson

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Conor Murray

22. Joey Carbery

23. Seán O’Brien

Northampton:

15. George Furbank (captain)

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Fraser Dingwall

12. Rory Hutchinson

11. Ollie Sleightholme

10. Fin Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Alex Waller

2. Curtis Langdon

3. Trevor Davison

4. Temo Mayanavanua

5. Alex Coles

6. Courtney Lawes

7. Tom Pearson

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16 Robbie Smith

17 Emmanuel Iyogun

18 Elliot Millar Mills

19 Alex Moon

20 Sam Graham

21 Tom James

22 Burger Odendaal

23 Charlie Savala

Referee: Tual Trainini [FFR].