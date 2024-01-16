Munster insist O'Mahony contract talks are an 'ongoing process'

MUNSTER ASSISTANT COACH Denis Leamy said discussions over Peter O’Mahony’s future with the province are still an “ongoing process.”

34-year-old O’Mahony’s current IRFU central contract is due to expire at the end of this season and the expectation is that the union won’t be extending that deal.

That would mean Munster having to offer O’Mahony a provincial contract of their own to keep him beyond the end of this season.

As things stand, it’s understood that Munster have not offered O’Mahony a contract for next season. The Cork man stepped down from the Munster captaincy back in November.

Leamy insisted today that a conclusion has yet to be reached on the matter.

“It’s an ongoing process,” said Leamy in Limerick.

Advertisement

“I think Wig [head coach Graham Rowntree] has probably spoken about it over the last while. It’s an ongoing process and it’s probably unfair for me to comment any further than that. That’s still ongoing so we’ll just have to wait and see how that pans out.”

While the blindside flanker’s future remains unclear, Leamy praised O’Mahony as a big influence in the Munster environment.

“He just brings a great calmness, a great standard-setter and just his ability to play rugby as well is fantastic,” said Leamy.

“It was great to have him back for last Saturday, he brought everyone with him, great leadership. He’s someone that I think makes others feel better about themselves and certainly in the south of France, you need everyone feeling good about themselves. Pete was a great addition last Saturday.”

O’Mahony came through his return unscathed and will be involved again this weekend as Munster host Northampton at Thomond Park in another big Champions Cup game.

Hooker Niall Scannell was superb on his return from a long-term injury in Toulon, while out-half Joey Carbery featured off the bench after proving his fitness too. There were no setbacks for the three returning players.

“We just had to look at their training load the last couple of days but all are on track to be involved at the weekend again, so that’s really good for us,” said Leamy.

Munster’s recent bad luck with injuries appears to be turning slightly, with tighthead prop Oli Jager likely to be back from concussion for the Northampton game.

“It’s ongoing,” said Leamy of Jager’s recovery. “Oli trained today and he seemed to come through pretty well. We’ll see how that goes in the next 24 hours but fingers crossed, he’s looking good. We’re hopeful.”

Back row Jack Daly has returned to training with the squad, while fullback Mike Haley and lock/flanker Cian Hurley are due to be available again in the coming weeks after their respective hip and ankle/Achilles injuries.

There is also some hope that back row Jack O’Donoghue could return before the end of the season after his knee injury proved not to be as bad as initially feared. The Waterford man will still be sidelined for three to four months but hasn’t had to undergo surgery.

“Look, it is bad news,” said Leamy. “There’s a silver lining there in that I wasn’t speaking to him today but we expected the worst after the incident. It was unfortunate in terms of the injury he sustained but three or four months isn’t the end of the world, fortunately. You could be looking at six to nine from that point of view.

“He’s a guy we’ll miss, a great squad player. The Six Nations is coming up and he would have been vital to us over that period with his leadership and his experience.

“Unfortunately, that’s not to be but fingers crossed he’ll be back before the end of the season.”